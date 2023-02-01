ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Picture Of Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton Debating Has Turned Into A Very, Very Funny Meme

By Matt Stopera
 4 days ago

A picture of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton debating is going viral.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

It's from a 2016 debate, and it 100% looks as if they're singing together.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Like, a full-on duet.

John Locher / AP

Someone on Twitter started a meme when they asked people, "What are they singing?"

What are they singing?

@lurichpete 04:11 PM - 29 Jan 2023

From the iconic "Picture"...

Picture by Kid Rock feat. Sheryl Crow https://t.co/TWYhgzijdw

@S0UTHERNHARM 12:11 AM - 31 Jan 2023

...to the classic "I Got You Babe."

The responses are rolling in...

🎶 I can show you the wooooorld 🎶 https://t.co/gIeu9FogFx

@thatonequeen 10:27 PM - 30 Jan 2023

...and here are some of my favorites:

ja rule ashanti - always on time https://t.co/4v27iqAXDV

@bonitaappleblnt 09:18 PM - 30 Jan 2023

The Boy is Mine — Brandy &amp; Monica https://t.co/ATRUGBieIg

@Moongrindah 08:50 AM - 31 Jan 2023

Islands In The Stream https://t.co/6mBkhIo7r9

@_TheSinisterKid 02:13 AM - 31 Jan 2023

no air by jordin sparks and chris brown https://t.co/ilH11cutSA

@riversrevenge98 08:05 PM - 30 Jan 2023

“Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?”“I could almost kiss the stars, they’re shining so bright” https://t.co/StC6qpvZb2

@WhenBanana 01:31 AM - 31 Jan 2023

DO YOU BELIEEEEEVE IN LIFE AFTER LOVE? https://t.co/MIpMWruT3a

@EliseSticker 10:07 AM - 31 Jan 2023

BUT YOU DIDNT HAVE TO CUT ME OFF https://t.co/sb41hNagm3

@romansempir3 06:22 AM - 31 Jan 2023

party for two by shania twain ft. mark mcgrath https://t.co/k8dY8wZ2mm

@filmbrina 07:29 PM - 30 Jan 2023

🎵🎶it’s a quarter after 1 and im all alone and I NEED YOU NOWWWW🎶🎵 https://t.co/7Ipi97NOA6

@punishedjules 06:15 PM - 30 Jan 2023

just give me a reasonjust a little bits enoughjust a second were not broken just bentand we can learn to love again https://t.co/wTyzsNqZCE

@Mercxryzero 12:30 PM - 31 Jan 2023

eminem ft rihanna love the way you lie https://t.co/JOL8oaE2Nu

@whomadetau5 12:47 PM - 31 Jan 2023

broken by seether feat amy lee https://t.co/3GUO4PmmB3

@baz42069 03:57 PM - 30 Jan 2023

“If you want my future, forget my past” https://t.co/JrWpmD9WVp

@JP_Mc95 09:38 AM - 31 Jan 2023

🎶 Youre so vain! You probably think this song is about you, don't you!?! 🎶 https://t.co/kT0iN8aT8x

@rybacon00 08:00 PM - 30 Jan 2023

guilty conscience (eminem &amp; dr. dre) https://t.co/1oIxFBkHYc

@bornposting 03:50 PM - 30 Jan 2023

The Way I Are (feat. Timbaland) - Nelly Furtado https://t.co/TNtewi4y5t

@naughtyshulgirl 03:44 AM - 31 Jan 2023

Baby its cold outside https://t.co/G4RqJXouBB

@ilyjoink 06:22 PM - 30 Jan 2023

The climb - Miley Cyrus https://t.co/7g3m2DoHRM

@cunnondrum 12:59 PM - 31 Jan 2023

me against the music https://t.co/qbnSLDi4t8

@seIamina 06:49 PM - 30 Jan 2023

"You say it best when you say nothing at all" https://t.co/956JryfI7O

@David17244467 07:59 PM - 30 Jan 2023

what’s luv by fat joe ft. ashanti https://t.co/DM9P6mujGI

@dababybel_ 09:18 PM - 30 Jan 2023

Breaking Free - Troy &amp; Gabriella https://t.co/xfQiQl5iNW

@foreskinblunt 02:14 AM - 31 Jan 2023

And lastly, my favorite:

When You Believe by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey https://t.co/bDxHPBBtf8

@davywayneadams 02:28 AM - 31 Jan 2023

Bye <3

