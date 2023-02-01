ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Apparently Gotten A Lot Better Since Her Split With Harry Styles

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Olivia Wilde and ex, Jason Sudeikis , appear to finally be on better terms after a tumultuous few years.

Roy Rochlin / WireImage / Getty Images

Since the former couple ended their engagement in 2020, Olivia and Jason have faced their fair share of ups and downs — including that whole moment where Olivia was served papers at CinemaCon .

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

But following Olivia's split with Harry Styles back in November, her relationship with Jason has reportedly gotten "easier."

Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

Over the weekend, the former couple, who share son Otis and daughter Daisy, were even spotted embracing while out in Los Angeles .

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In fact, sources say that things are better for Olivia and Jason than they have been in quite some time.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

"Olivia has been focusing all her energy on her kids and family since her split with Harry, and now that they're broken up, it's been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along," an insider told ET .

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for United Artists Releasing

They continued, "Jason has been trying to be supportive of Olivia and a good co-parent during this transition."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The source also noted that "things between Jason and Olivia are cordial and going well."

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

Neither Olivia nor Jason have spoken out about their current relationship but it's easy to see from photos that they seem at ease with one another.

J. Merritt / Getty Images

And while we don't completely know what goes on behind closed doors, it's nice to see the pair together for the sake of their kids!

