Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like an incredible new Vader. Hasbro's dished out one of the best Darth Vader figures last year with their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. The figure was part of the 3.75" Obi-Wan Kenobi wave, giving collectors a new Vader from The Dark Times. However, that figure might have just been dethroned as Hasbro celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Darth Vader is back and comes to fans right from the Death Star II during his final fight with Luke Skywalker. This figure is beautifully detailed, comes with a swappable (sliced) hand, and has a fabric cape. There is one feature that truly makes this Darth Vader stand out, and that is the 3-part removable helmet. That is right, unmasked Vader has arrived in remarkable detail and is placed on a gorgeous card back. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this beauty, and he is set for a Summer 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but he will be priced at only $16.99, and all things Vintage Collection can be seen here.

2 DAYS AGO