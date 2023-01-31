Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed. Originally announced in a new gameplay trailer this past month, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was poised to launch in March 2023. And while the game will no longer be arriving in this same window, its new launch date isn't too far off from the previous date that fans had circled.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest sci-fi blockbuster puts the apocalypse on hold by instantly seizing the #1 spot
Virtually any Netflix original that boasts plenty of stylish action and CGI-driven spectacle is destined to make a splash on the platform’s viewership charts, so it’s not exactly a shock to discover that Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E has instantly become the number one most-watched movie on the platform.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans point out that Chewbacca isn’t quite the battle-hardened warrior we think
Fans in the Star Wars subreddit pointed out that Han Solo’s lovable furball companion may be more of a lover than a fighter after realizing that he only fires his Bowcaster twice in the original trilogy, prompting many to ask if we really know as much as we think we do about Chewbacca.
urbanbellemag.com
LAMH Fans Speculate Destiny Payton Was Fired Due to Carlos King’s Recent Comments
People have a lot to say about the current controversies involving Robyn Dixon and the current season of “Real Housewives of Potomac.” As we reported, Robyn recently responded to a woman’s claims of messing around with Juan Dixon up until January 2022. Robyn confirmed that Juan did communicate with the woman. And the situation was something that she and Juan had to really work through. She also mentioned that may have been one of the reasons why it took them so long to remarry. Interestingly enough, Robyn also said she may reveal much more on Patreon. Interestingly enough, RHOP fans have been calling Robyn out for this. And they think it’s unfair that she didn’t share any of this during the current season since Karen Huger accused Juan of having a girlfriend.
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
fanthatracks.com
Hasbro Pulse: Star Wars Fanstream
Set your cruiser coordinates to #HasbroPulse’s YouTube channel for a Star Wars #Fanstream! Join Hasbro’s #StarWars team as they take over the stream with an exciting special announcement and new product reveals across The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines! We hope to see you all there!
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: Visions season 2 lands May 4th
Because there’s never anything for Star Wars fans to do on 4th May, the very cool news comes down that season 2 of the award-winning Star Wars: Visions will be arriving on Disney Plus on ‘Star Wars Day’, and here’s the inside track on all of the details.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Lofi: The High Republic – Starlight Beacon
Starlight Beacon floating peacefully through the galaxy Lofi to study, sleep, or relax to. Art by Guy Shield: https://www.instagram.com/guyshield/?.. Subscribe to Star Wars on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/starwars. Like Star Wars on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/starwars. Follow Star Wars on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/starwars.
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
fanthatracks.com
#CANTINA 2: Mike Quinn live on stage with Blues Harvest
Great news for those attending #CANTINA 2 at the Indigo at the O2 on the evening of Sunday 9th April as the organisers tonight announce that joining Blues Harvest onstage will be none other than Mike Quinn. We are thrilled to announce that the legend Mike Quinn (Nien Nunb, puppeteer...
bleedingcool.com
Unmasked Darth Vader Vintage Collection Figure Revealed by Hasbro
Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like an incredible new Vader. Hasbro's dished out one of the best Darth Vader figures last year with their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. The figure was part of the 3.75" Obi-Wan Kenobi wave, giving collectors a new Vader from The Dark Times. However, that figure might have just been dethroned as Hasbro celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Darth Vader is back and comes to fans right from the Death Star II during his final fight with Luke Skywalker. This figure is beautifully detailed, comes with a swappable (sliced) hand, and has a fabric cape. There is one feature that truly makes this Darth Vader stand out, and that is the 3-part removable helmet. That is right, unmasked Vader has arrived in remarkable detail and is placed on a gorgeous card back. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this beauty, and he is set for a Summer 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but he will be priced at only $16.99, and all things Vintage Collection can be seen here.
fanthatracks.com
Joseph Shirley to score The Mandalorian Season 3
With season 3 of The Mandalorian just 24 days away, Film Music Reporter have posted that Joseph Shirley, part of Ludwig Göransson’s team who scored The Book of Boba Fett while Göransson was credited with creating the themes, will be fulfilling the same role for the shows forthcoming third season.
bleedingcool.com
Star Wars The Clone Wars Commander Jesse Joins Hasbro's Black Series
Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like Commander Jesse. Long live the Republic! Hasbro has a petty impressive lives tream event giving fans some hope for 2023. They are continuing to celebrate two landmark events with the 20th Anniversary of Attack of the Clones and the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi. The Clone Wars collectibles are still pretty uncommon, but new some new ones are on the horizon, including a new The Black Series Arc Trooper. The Legacy of the 501st returns as Arc Commander Jesse is back are ready for action. Featuring his Season 7 designs, this legendary clone is packed with detail, features a removable helmet, a fantastic head sculpt, and will be a worthy figure for any army. Commander Jesse will be in Hasbro's new windowless packaging and is set as a Walmart exclusive. He will release during the March Walmart Con event for $27.99, so stay tuned for his arrival here.
bleedingcool.com
Mortal Kombat Shan Kahn Sits Upon His Throne with Storm Collectibles
Storm Collectibles is adding a new challenger to the deadly world of Mortal Kombat as the power of Shao Khan returns in glorious detail. The Ruler of Outworld has arrived and is ready to conquer our world with Storm Collectibles' newest release. Coming out of their popular 1/12 scale Mortal Kombat line, Shao Khan is rising to the occasion and is ready to crush some skulls. This deadly fighter comes to life like never before and is ready to take matters into his own hands for this tournament. All Shao Khan needs is to have his champions win 10 consecutive tournaments, and the Eathrealm can he his. Storm Collectibles brings his fury to life with an impressive figure with standard and deluxe releases. The deluxe will come with an extra head, weapons, and his signature throne. From ripped muscles, a deadly outfit, and incredible craftsmanship to so much more, this is one Mortal Kombat figure gamers and collectors will not want to miss. The Storm Collectibles Shao Khan is priced at $100 or $160; he is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.
bleedingcool.com
Hasbro Deploys Exclusive Star Wars 212th Clone Trooper Multipack
Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a Clone Trooper multipack!. It is time to turn some clankers into scrap metal once again as Hasbro unveils a new Clone Trooper Multipack. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, the 212th Clone Battalion is reporting for duty. This brand new release is similar to past Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusives, with a non-windowed 4-figure set. This set features the four battle-ready Phase II Clones from The Clone Wars with their signature 212th yellow armor. Star Wars fans will get four clones all with removable helmets and six blasters, to get the party starter. One of the best features in this set is Clone Trooper Waxer is among the ranks, giving Star Wars fans his first Vintage Collection debut. This set is getting a $10 upcharge from past releases coming in at $55.99, and is set for a Summer 2023 release. Again, this set is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive (here) as well as Shop Disney exclusive when the item finally arrives in stock.
ComicBook
Star Wars Celebration 2023 Hasbro Exclusives Revealed
Star Wars Celebration 2023 is taking place in London on April 7-10, and it promises to be another huge event with exciting special guests and announcements about Lucasfilm's upcoming plans. You can also expect to see plenty of merch reveals during the course of those four days, and it all starts here with a sneak peek at what Hasbro has in store.
hypebeast.com
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 Release Date and Studios Announced
In 2021, the Star Wars universe expanded in a unique way with the introduction of Star Wars: Visions. Its first volume featured seven Japanese anime studios that created nine animated shorts for fans everywhere to enjoy. Free to explore wild ideas as non-canon material, the resulting pieces went from masterfully depicted duels to a band’s journey in becoming intergalactic rockstars.
msn.com
40 Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time, Ranked
Since the beginning of cinema, moviegoers have been drawn to watching a brave hero overcome an evil villain. Filmmakers know that no matter how complex a story may get or how beautiful the cinematography is, at the end of the day, a story needs to have a hero worth rooting for.
CoinDesk
Web3 Community NounsDAO Is Creating an NFT Comic Book Series
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Web3 community NounsDAO is building out the narrative of its Nounsnon-fungible token (NFT) collection, creating a comic book series with book publisher Titan Comics and NFT community ComicsDAO. Titled “Nouns: Nountown,” the comics will...
Comments / 0