FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project
Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
Longboat Observer
In response to growth, Manatee seeks to expand reclaimed water supply
As new housing developments continue to spring up, Manatee County is researching more ways to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes. Kevin Morris, the county’s deputy director of utilities, said that research includes the possibility of connecting reclaimed water lines with the city of Bradenton. New pipes could allow...
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
Longboat Observer
Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out
An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
Three arrested for stealing seven bottles of tequila from Port Charlotte liquor store
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Three women have been arrested in connection to stealing seven bottles of tequila worth $684.93 from a Port Charlotte liquor store. Tyra Denise Whitfield, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, and Terreka Lamia Williams from Lee County were found and taken into custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Mysuncoast.com
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
wengradio.com
Sarasota County Commissioners Move Forward On River Road Rezoning
SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a rezone petition and critical area plan for the proposed North River Marketplace. That next step is for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review by state agencies before final approval. The 192 acre property is at the southeast corner of...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
WINKNEWS.com
10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
WINKNEWS.com
Small aircraft makes emergency landing on North Fort Myers golf course
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:ef1fee7db5e251e0a3989bf2 Player Element ID: 6319683432112. A plane comes out of nowhere and lands gracefully on a golf course as people try to finish the back nine holes. It happened...
Local roofing company helping repair roof of former deputy battling cancer
A former sheriff’s deputy battling Stage 4 cancer is getting some new found hope and a new roof over his head.
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
NBC 2
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
Troopers investigate after pedestrian hit by car on U.S. 41
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian on U.S. 41 near Shamrock Drive in Sarasota County.
