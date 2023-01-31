ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project

Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
ESTERO, FL
tourcounsel.com

Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida

Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

In response to growth, Manatee seeks to expand reclaimed water supply

As new housing developments continue to spring up, Manatee County is researching more ways to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes. Kevin Morris, the county’s deputy director of utilities, said that research includes the possibility of connecting reclaimed water lines with the city of Bradenton. New pipes could allow...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Downtown luxury condo tower nearly sold out

An under-construction luxury condominium tower in downtown Sarasota is nearly sold out. The DeMarcay at 33 S. Palm Avenue has two of its 39 residences available for sale. Vertical constriction of The DeMarcay is nearly complete. The 17th floor deck is being poured this week and drywall is complete through the seventh floor. Installation of windows is complete through the 10th floor.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New road projects coming to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
SARASOTA, FL
wengradio.com

Sarasota County Commissioners Move Forward On River Road Rezoning

SARASOTA — Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a rezone petition and critical area plan for the proposed North River Marketplace. That next step is for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review by state agencies before final approval. The 192 acre property is at the southeast corner of...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy