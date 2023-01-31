Spring is just around the corner and that means it's time to start getting your home ready for warmer weather. Have a few projects you're considering? Then plan to join us on Saturday, February 18th at CityPlace for the 3rd Annual Spring Home Projects Show. The event, presented by Watts Home Center, will have many local vendors that can help with projects from floor to ceiling and everything in between. Admission is FREE, but there will be opportunities to donate to Pillar. This great, local nonprofit serves adults with disabilities by providing them with life-enriching programs and safe, supported housing. The day will include food trucks, an entertainment schedule, kids DIY crafts/projects, face painting, inflatables, and more. We hope to see you there!

3 DAYS AGO