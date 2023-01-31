Read full article on original website
Discover Why the South Carolina Lowcountry is Naturally Amazing
In the South Carolina Lowcountry, certain things are just in our nature: A rich history, a warm welcome, and a love of good food, good people, and the great outdoors. It’s a land steeped in American history, traditions and Gullah culture. A place full of tidal marshes, meandering streams, sandy beaches, saltwater, and sea breezes, peppered with secret fishing spots and dolphin sightings. The days begin and end with the sunrise over the ocean and sunset over the river. The communities in Lowcountry move in pure harmony with wildlife, and the lifestyle moves at its own serene pace.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage
After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
This South Carolina entrepreneur is giving away millions
Recently I have been writing a series of news stories focusing on people who give back generously to local organizations. We all need to read positive news, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
South Carolina attorney: It's very possible Alex Murdaugh could get a hung jury at murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — "It's definitely going to go down as one of the most famous trials South Carolina's ever seen," said South Carolina attorney Eric Bland. It's a case that's garnered international attention. Alex Murdaugh, a once prominent Lowcountry lawyer, will be tried in the courtroom where he...
