Texas State

thelocalpalate.com

Discover Why the South Carolina Lowcountry is Naturally Amazing

In the South Carolina Lowcountry, certain things are just in our nature: A rich history, a warm welcome, and a love of good food, good people, and the great outdoors. It’s a land steeped in American history, traditions and Gullah culture. A place full of tidal marshes, meandering streams, sandy beaches, saltwater, and sea breezes, peppered with secret fishing spots and dolphin sightings. The days begin and end with the sunrise over the ocean and sunset over the river. The communities in Lowcountry move in pure harmony with wildlife, and the lifestyle moves at its own serene pace.
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
wateronline.com

Century-Old Dam In South Carolina Is Now Leaking Toxic Sewage

After more than a century of use, a major public asset in South Carolina is now in danger of collapse. And it’s the only thing holding back severe source water contamination. “Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people,” WYFF reported. “But just over an...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA
WMBF

Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

Suspect wanted in deadly 2022 Florence hit-and-run now in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man wanted in connection to a deadly 2022 hit-and-run in the Pee Dee is now in custody. On Friday morning, officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Devin Rasahrd Burgess for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to render aid and first-offense driving under suspension for DUI.
FLORENCE, SC

