WVNews
Newspapers a Preston County tradition since 1840
KINGWOOD — The first newspaper in Preston County was produced in 1840 at “the old Forman homestead.”. The paper was started by Frank Alter and Joseph Miller and was called The Mt. Pleasant Democrat or The Preston County Democrat, according to “A History of Preston County West Virginia” by Oren Frederic Morton.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss electric school bus pilot program Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session that will include discussion about an upcoming electric school bus pilot program. A representative from GreenPower Motor Co. will make a presentation to the board on behalf of the electric school...
Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
County commissioners expect more info on EMS by Feb. 14 meeting
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners hope to answer many of the questions about a proposed EMS ordinance at a Feb. 14 work session. Commissioners have debated the possibility of passing an ordinance to set a fee for more than a year. On Tuesday, Commission President Samantha Stone said by then she hopes to have “a good rough estimate” on “the cost of equipment and different things that we’re working with getting from different counties, estimates of costs to operate and different things like that.”
Event Center at Brushy Fork management to change in Buckhannon (West Virginia)
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The future management of The Event Center at Brushy Fork within the City of Buckhannon will be discussed with city and regional leaders as soon as meetings can be set, according to city leaders. “The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is no longer...
The Donut Spot opens in Buckhannon (West Virginia) for hungry, nostalgic customers
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fresh coffee and sweet confections were selling out once again Friday at 51 North Locust St. in Buckhannon after The Donut Shop reopened as The Donut Spot. The location, which reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days...
Joyce Lea Rohr
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Lea Rohr, age 76, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born May 15, 1946, in Emma, IL, daughter of the late Estell and Frances Rodgers Stewart.
Fed funds available for emergency food & shelter programs in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County has been awarded $10,253 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds are part of Phase 40 and are to supplement emergency...
Dorsey Paul Kelley
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorsey Paul Kelley, 89, a resident of Bridgeport, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born July 24, 1933, in Barbour County, WV. He was the son of the late Dorsey and Edna (Nestor) Kelley.
Love is in the air at February edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The February edition of Clarksburg’s First Friday had a theme of “Love & Chocolate” in celebration of Valentine’s Day. One of the headlining events of the evening was the Sweet Tart Dance at the Harrison County Senior Center for kids ages 12 and under.
Community calendar
• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant in Morgantown. Preston County Commissioner Hunter Thomas will discuss the duties and responsibilities of county commissions.
Mon County Health Department performs free dental work as part of Give Kids a Smile
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Health Department was one of many dental providers around the country offering free dental work for kids without dental insurance as part of Give Kid a Smile. The national program was started by the American Dental Association in 2003. The MCHD...
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
Buckhannon-Upshur girls dominate Lewis County, 72-34
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur girls basketball held Lewis County to just 13 points in the final three quarters of the game and put five players in double digits despite foul trouble as it blew by the Minutemaids 72-34 on Friday night. The first quarter of the game...
Sweet Tart Dance held at the Harrison County Senior Center
The Harrison County Senior Center held a Sweet Tart Dance for kids aged 12 and under during First Friday. Music was provided by DJ BHos and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library brought a chocolate fountain.
West Virginia high school students uses music, nonprofit to raise literacy rates
High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
Arthurdale Heritage, Rowlesburg Historical Society ask commission for funds
KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage, Inc., updated county commissioners on the program’s successes last year, and both Arthurdale and the Rowlesburg Historical Society requested stimulus funds to help continue their work. Commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look over the requests and bids more closely and make...
Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
South Harrison girls earn road victory at Clay County
CLAY, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison girls basketball scored 19 points from the free-throw line and held Clay County to just 13 points in the first three quarters to pick up a 38-28 road win Friday. The Hawks trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Panthers...
