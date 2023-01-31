ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Newspapers a Preston County tradition since 1840

KINGWOOD — The first newspaper in Preston County was produced in 1840 at “the old Forman homestead.”. The paper was started by Frank Alter and Joseph Miller and was called The Mt. Pleasant Democrat or The Preston County Democrat, according to “A History of Preston County West Virginia” by Oren Frederic Morton.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Part of U.S. 50 to see single lane closures beginning next week in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Part of U.S. 50 in Harrison County will see single lane closures during the day beginning next week, according to the Division of Highways. Lane closures will be between County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, and County Route 50/7, Flinderation, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday through Feb. 16 for core drilling operations.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

County commissioners expect more info on EMS by Feb. 14 meeting

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners hope to answer many of the questions about a proposed EMS ordinance at a Feb. 14 work session. Commissioners have debated the possibility of passing an ordinance to set a fee for more than a year. On Tuesday, Commission President Samantha Stone said by then she hopes to have “a good rough estimate” on “the cost of equipment and different things that we’re working with getting from different counties, estimates of costs to operate and different things like that.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Joyce Lea Rohr

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Lea Rohr, age 76, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born May 15, 1946, in Emma, IL, daughter of the late Estell and Frances Rodgers Stewart.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Dorsey Paul Kelley

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorsey Paul Kelley, 89, a resident of Bridgeport, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 3, 2023. He was born July 24, 1933, in Barbour County, WV. He was the son of the late Dorsey and Edna (Nestor) Kelley.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant in Morgantown. Preston County Commissioner Hunter Thomas will discuss the duties and responsibilities of county commissions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon-Upshur girls dominate Lewis County, 72-34

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur girls basketball held Lewis County to just 13 points in the final three quarters of the game and put five players in double digits despite foul trouble as it blew by the Minutemaids 72-34 on Friday night. The first quarter of the game...
WVNews

Arthurdale Heritage, Rowlesburg Historical Society ask commission for funds

KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage, Inc., updated county commissioners on the program’s successes last year, and both Arthurdale and the Rowlesburg Historical Society requested stimulus funds to help continue their work. Commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look over the requests and bids more closely and make...
ARTHURDALE, WV
WVNews

Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

South Harrison girls earn road victory at Clay County

CLAY, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison girls basketball scored 19 points from the free-throw line and held Clay County to just 13 points in the first three quarters to pick up a 38-28 road win Friday. The Hawks trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Panthers...
LOST CREEK, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy