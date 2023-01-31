ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project

Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
ESTERO, FL
fox4now.com

Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball

The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County’s hotels, beaches continue route to recovery

It’s been four months since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation, although the process of recovery has been frustrating. “I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” says Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes, adding that...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized

Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
ESTERO, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane makes emergency landing at golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane in North Fort Myers went off course and landed on a golf course. The incident happened at the Del Tura Golf and Country Club, Thursday morning. Lee County Port Authority confirmed that the pilot of the piper plane was forced to...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC 2

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL

