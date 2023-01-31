Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project
Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
fox4now.com
Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres. It won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started Miniopolis LLC for tiny homes. “For these two homes that we’re building, they’re actually...
Naples City Council exploring parking options
Naples City Council is discussing further action after a hydraulic lift was found under the new parking site.
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donates final $275K to Fort Myers High for new field
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donated the final $275,000 needed by Fort Myers High School to replace the natural grass on Sam Sirianni Field at Edison Stadium with synthetic turf and a new, rubberized track. The $1 million project can now proceed following matching donations of $250,000 pledged by the Miami...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball
The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
newsnationnow.com
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
WINKNEWS.com
Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County’s hotels, beaches continue route to recovery
It’s been four months since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation, although the process of recovery has been frustrating. “I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” says Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes, adding that...
westorlandonews.com
Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized
Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
Naples City Council raising visitor beach parking to $4 an hour
The change will go into effect once the City of Naples inputs the increase into its systems. They'll have to do this again in October 2023 when the rate goes up to $5.
Cape Coral Animal Shelter encourages pet buyers to research before adopting
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Back in December, NBC2 showed you a sad story about a Cape Coral family who bought a puppy from a breeder on puppies.com. A day later, it passed away. Liz McCauley with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter reached out to us about this story, saying it’s extremely unfortunate… but also preventable.
WSVN-TV
Plane makes emergency landing at golf course in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane in North Fort Myers went off course and landed on a golf course. The incident happened at the Del Tura Golf and Country Club, Thursday morning. Lee County Port Authority confirmed that the pilot of the piper plane was forced to...
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:f5a2f3d085b4b55c63e6ca27 Player Element ID: 6319625304112. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
Lanes could be added to I-75 near Corkscrew Road with proposal from DeSantis
If the proposal passes, $7 billion would go towards FDOT projects. One would add a lane to I-75 from Corkscrew Road to Golden Gate Parkway.
NBC 2
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
