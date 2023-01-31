Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Bulls hope to get stars shining again, host Trail Blazers
The Chicago Bulls overcame a pair of less-than-stellar performances from stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to record their fifth win in their last eight games. The Bulls will look to have all parties on the same page Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Albany Herald
Trail Blazers dig out of 20-point hole to defeat Wizards
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter on Friday, helping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 20-point deficit in a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. Simons drained nine 3-pointers and added six assists as the Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the...
Albany Herald
Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss
Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Albany Herald
Minus Luka Doncic, Mavs start 5-game trip at Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks will tip off a five-game trip without Luka Doncic when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco. Doncic suffered a bruised right heel in Thursday's 111-106 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, having already contributed 31 points to the victory in his 23 minutes.
Albany Herald
Nuggets shoot for homestand sweep vs. Hawks
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep their three-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won two straight on their challenging five-game road swing. The Nuggets are coming off a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Hawks followed up...
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving saga hangs over Nets' matchup with Wizards
Kyrie Irving did not appear on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets, but how much longer he wants to play for the team became a major story line Friday afternoon when reports surfaced about the guard seeking a trade. The Washington Wizards are focused on continuing their recent ascent...
Albany Herald
Lakers Skeptical of Signing Kyrie Irving to Big Contract, per Report
The potential top landing spot for Kyrie Irving following the point guard’s trade request is the Lakers, as Los Angeles has expressed interest in Irving dating back to the Summer. However, the team’s interest may be just for this season.
Albany Herald
Dillon Brooks suspended, Donovan Mitchell fined after fracas
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay on Friday and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 due to their on-court altercation during Thursday's game. Brooks will serve the suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors.
Albany Herald
Pacers end skid with tight win over Kings
Buddy Hield dropped a team-high 21 points on his former team and the Indiana Pacers took advantage of the absence of De'Aaron Fox to hold off the Sacramento Kings 107-104 in Indianapolis on Friday night. Myles Turner logged 14 points and 13 rebounds and Aaron Nesmith added 17 points for...
Albany Herald
Pistons defeat Hornets despite 23 turnovers
Jaden Ivey had 24 points and seven assists and the host Detroit Pistons downed the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 on Friday night. Saddiq Bey contributed 22 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the late going. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Alec Burks added 16. Jalen Duren collected a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Isaiah Stewart added eight points, 16 rebounds and six assists.
Albany Herald
Trae Young, after All-Star snub, leads Hawks past Jazz
Trae Young responded to not being named an All-Star by scoring 27 points and De'Andre Hunter added 26 points to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Onyeka Okongwu contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds and Dejounte Murray...
Albany Herald
Rockets look to maintain mastery of Thunder
The Houston Rockets posted the NBA's worst record last season, and they have the worst mark again this season. However, the Rockets have owned the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Albany Herald
Suns may be minus two starters against Pistons
The Phoenix Suns likely will be without their top scorer once again when they face the Pistons on Saturday night in Detroit. Another starter's status is in question, too. Devin Booker is expected to miss his 21st consecutive game due to a left groin strain, though he ramped up his on-court work this week.
Albany Herald
Raptors rally midgame to pull away from Rockets
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. caught fire in the middle two periods as the visiting Toronto Raptors rallied from an early double-digit deficit to top the Houston Rockets 117-111 on Friday. VanVleet scored 16 of his game-high 32 points in the third quarter after taking a cue from Trent,...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers beat hapless Spurs
Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.
Albany Herald
Clippers, Knicks meet amid scrapping for playoff positioning
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers each have about a third of the season left to play. But they each got reminders Thursday night how narrow the margins already are in the race for playoff seeding. The Knicks and Clippers will be looking to get a chance to...
Albany Herald
Report: Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor, Winsidr reported Saturday. Magbegor, 23, averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 33 games (23 starts) last season.
