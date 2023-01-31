Book the Fairmont Mayakoba’s sleek 55-ft. VanDutch yacht for a truly over-the-top experience. When the next super-stylish, megabucks spy movie is announced, we won’t be at all surprised if it’s shot on location in Mexico. Specifically at the new multimillion-dollar Maykana beach club at Fairmont Mayakoba, one of the top beachfront luxury destinations in the world. International men of mystery have a fondness for such places, and Hollywood producer types are sure to have their eye on Mexico’s newest gem.

3 DAYS AGO