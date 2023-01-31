ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans advanced a resolution on Wednesday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, sending the measure to the floor for debate and bringing Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) one step closer to fulfilling a longtime pledge. The House approved the rule, which allows the chamber to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOR

Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive

Ukraine is warning that Moscow is regrouping hundred of thousands of troops on the border for a massive new offensive, just weeks before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday gave a stark message to the West when he forecast that the Kremlin was...
WASHINGTON STATE
KFOR

Jobs report gives Biden pre-State of the Union boost

A stronger-than-expected jobs report has put the wind at President Biden’s back ahead of his State of the Union address next week, and it could provide additional momentum as he prepares a reelection announcement in the coming weeks. Biden on Friday hailed new data from the Labor Department that...
KFOR

5 sore spots between the US and Israel as the Biden-Netanyahu era begins

Spiraling violence between Israelis and Palestinians and fierce protests against proposed judicial reforms are at the forefront of President Biden’s concerns more than one month into the renewed leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. U.S. and Israeli officials stress the unbreakable bond between the two countries, but a...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy