ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available to Idaho residents

The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

Idaho Might Have Safe Deposit Box Contents that Belong to You (Listen)

LEWISTON, ID – Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth today kicked off National Unclaimed Property Month. Each year, the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money and property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Avista files for new electric, natural gas rate plan in Idaho to recover investment, operating costs

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission received a new, multi-year rate plan from Avista this week that would, if approved, push the company’s base revenues higher on an annual basis, leading to a proposed rate of ... Read More » The post Avista files for new electric, natural gas rate plan in Idaho to recover investment, operating costs appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Private schools that accept public dollars should be required to follow laws and rules

When taking their oath of office, each and every legislator solemnly swears to faithfully discharge their duty to support the Constitution of the State of Idaho. Regarding education, the Idaho Constitution imposes a single irrefutable duty to our legislators: “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” Our founders believed so much in this duty, they proclaimed that the stability of our Republican government depends upon it.
The Center Square

Idaho think tank uses Seattle to caution against minimum wage bill

(The Center Square) – The Idaho state Legislature is considering a bill that would allow municipalities to raise their minimum wages above the Idaho minimum wage, which matches the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. An Idaho-based think tank cautions that that could lead to some bad consequences for workers, citing Seattle as an example. The fiscal note on Idaho House Bill 48 says there will be no cost to the change. ...
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives

One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy