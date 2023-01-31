Read full article on original website
Stimulus money still available to Idaho residents
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
Social Security benefit increases giving Idaho residents an income boost
I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Three Property Tax Bills Unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each...
How The State Of Idaho Will Give You Free Money Right Now
It's that time of year again when the state government talks about your money. However, this state agency is about something other than taking your money but helping you find your lost money. The state treasurer has issued a release to help you find your money. How Much Money Do...
Washingtonians can now Apply for Family Tax Credit of up to $1,200
OLYMPIA - Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit officially launched in Wednesday. For qualified families, the credit will provide up to a $1,200 cash refund. Roughly 400,000 households will qualify. The application portal is now open on the state Department of Revenue’s website. "Today’s launch marks a major step...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division says it is ‘bursting at the seams’ with safe deposit boxes
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division is “bursting at the seams” with safe deposit boxes that it hopes to reunite with the rightful owners, according to a press release. The state of Idaho is responsible for unclaimed property when businesses...
koze.com
Idaho Might Have Safe Deposit Box Contents that Belong to You (Listen)
LEWISTON, ID – Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth today kicked off National Unclaimed Property Month. Each year, the Idaho State Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division receives millions of dollars in unclaimed money and property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners. The State of Idaho is responsible for safeguarding the money until claimed by the rightful owners or heirs. By law, businesses must attempt to contact the owner of the money in an effort to return it. If the owner doesn’t respond to the business, the money is considered abandoned. Businesses and organizations must review their records for unclaimed money and report the money annually to Unclaimed Property.
8 Washington Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Washington State consistently ranks among the best for life expectancy and low unemployment, and is known for being both politically and socially liberal. The Evergreen State saw an influx of...
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
Avista files for new electric, natural gas rate plan in Idaho to recover investment, operating costs
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission received a new, multi-year rate plan from Avista this week that would, if approved, push the company’s base revenues higher on an annual basis, leading to a proposed rate of ... Read More » The post Avista files for new electric, natural gas rate plan in Idaho to recover investment, operating costs appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I Will not Misuse the Office’
A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin,...
Idaho House Recommends Medicaid Expansion Stay, but With Concerns
BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Medicaid expansion remain in Idaho, although it has “serious concerns” in its five-year review of Medicaid expansion. The committee finalized its letter addressed to House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Tuesday morning and it was later read across...
idahoednews.org
Private schools that accept public dollars should be required to follow laws and rules
When taking their oath of office, each and every legislator solemnly swears to faithfully discharge their duty to support the Constitution of the State of Idaho. Regarding education, the Idaho Constitution imposes a single irrefutable duty to our legislators: “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” Our founders believed so much in this duty, they proclaimed that the stability of our Republican government depends upon it.
Idaho lawmakers begin bill to expand Idaho
The Idaho State Legislature began work on the Greater Idaho Bill in committee on Wednesday.
Continuous Medicaid enrollment ends April 1. First batch of notices issued Wednesday
During the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, states were not allowed to remove anyone from Medicaid unless they moved out of the state, asked to be removed or died.
Idaho think tank uses Seattle to caution against minimum wage bill
(The Center Square) – The Idaho state Legislature is considering a bill that would allow municipalities to raise their minimum wages above the Idaho minimum wage, which matches the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. An Idaho-based think tank cautions that that could lead to some bad consequences for workers, citing Seattle as an example. The fiscal note on Idaho House Bill 48 says there will be no cost to the change. ...
idahofreedom.org
Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives
One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
