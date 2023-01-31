Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives
Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process. The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
2news.com
NV Secretary of State Explains Decrease in Registered Voters After Election
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports a decrease of 54,332 active registered voters during the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022. The Secretary of State's office says it's actually common to see a decrease after an election. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada...
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
2news.com
DRI Research Shows Wildfires Mixed with Winter Droughts are Shrinking California's Snowpack
Early pandemic years overlapping with some of California's worst wildfires on record, creating orange-tinted skies and wide swathes of burned landscape. The Desert Research Institute (DRI) says some of the impacts of these are well known, like the drastic declines in air quality. In a study published Jan. 20 in...
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA
Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
mynews4.com
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state's custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
KOLO TV Reno
Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days. Expect occasional clouds. A system will bring breezy weather Thursday afternoon, with some Sierra snow showers Thursday night. A stronger storm will move into the region over the weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
kuer.org
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded byThe Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several homeless...
Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state
Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
Comments / 0