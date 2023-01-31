ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives

Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process. The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
malta

Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
mynews4.com

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
KOLO TV Reno

Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days. Expect occasional clouds. A system will bring breezy weather Thursday afternoon, with some Sierra snow showers Thursday night. A stronger storm will move into the region over the weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
890kdxu.com

STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?

A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
