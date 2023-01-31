Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO