kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
KBTX.com
Crash reported on overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6 in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a vehicle crash on the overpass at Highway 79 and Highway 6. In a special alert around 6:50 Wednesday morning, the agency also said they have several reports of branches and trees on roads. There have also reportedly been at least three transformers that have sparked and caught fire.
KWTX
Icy bridge causes five vehicle crash in Falls County
REAGAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overnight accident involving five vehicles Tuesday evening. Deputies reported around 10:50 p.m. Jan. 31 of the accident on Highway 6 and FM 46 in Reagan. Due to the iciness of the bridge , three vehicles hit the...
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Jailed On A Probation Violation Charge From A 2013 Assault Of A School Resource Officer Now Accused Of Injuring Two Detention Officers
In May 2013, a Bryan man who was 17 struck a school resource officer. Since 2015, the man has been on probation. Now, the Brazos County district attorney’s office wants to proceed with sentencing the man for five violations that includes failing to abide by unidentified rules and not paying mandated fees.
KWTX
Downed tree blocking part of FM 979 near golf course in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are being asked to avoid FM 979 near the golf course north of Franklin in Robertson County. A tree is blocking the road Wednesday morning. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid alternate routes while crews clear the scene.
KBTX.com
Mobile home fire reported near Navasota off Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a home on fire in Grimes County. It’s near Navasota on the 6000 block of Highway 90 according to the Navasota Examiner. They’re reporting that because of thick smoke, Highway 90 has one lane open. Emergency personnel is at the scene. We’ll...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texans remain without power
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of Central Texans remain without power this morning as crews continue to restore power following damages from the winter storm. The Temple and Belton areas continue to have over 10,000 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. The number of customers without power has decreased then increased throughout the morning, remaining steadily over 10,500 customers without power. The current estimate when power will be restored is currently unknown according to Oncor’s outage map.
Texas AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, toddler out of Silsbee canceled
SILSBEE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert that was issued on Feb. 1 for a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler has been canceled. The children, Aiden and Aaliyah Langford, were abducted in Silsbee, according to the alert. The alert said the suspects are Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. There is no word where the children were found or what their conditions were. Silsebee is four hours south of Dallas near the Louisiana border.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed
A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
kwhi.com
14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
Hearne leaders respond to winter conditions
HEARNE, Texas — The Hearne Police Department has worked with other agencies, including TXDOT and the Department of Public Safety, on the best measures to keep people in town safe from the winter weather conditions. Miquel Vasquez, the Assistant Police Chief, said that there were several crashes in Robertson...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
KWTX
Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
Multiple Central Texas H-E-B stores to open two hours later due to weather
Due to severe icy weather, H-E-B stores located across Central Texas will be opening two hours later than normal this morning.
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential brings travel concerns for portions of the Brazos Valley through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Son-Shine Outreach Center makes new facility home
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After a tornado hit the city of Madisonville in 2022, the Son-Shine Outreach Center was demolished. Less than a year later though, the organization is moving into a new, permanent facility. Lorraine Coleman came to the Son-Shine Outreach Center in 2016, now a total of seven...
KWTX
Marlin gas station remains open, despite losing power, to help residents
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Although most of the power is out in Marlin, one gas station chose to keep its doors opened. Ruby’s Food Mart is having customers pay with cash so they can still have the option to purchase food during the outage. “It’s terrible. Every time we...
KBTX.com
Power outage leaves thousands without power, heat
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Over 10,000 Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative customers have been without power since early Wednesday morning. The energy company has been working to restore power but put out a statement late Wednesday saying customers should be prepared to spend the night without heat. Entergy is also...
