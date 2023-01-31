Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Report: Vikings not permitted to interview Broncos DC
The Denver Broncos have not granted permission to the Minnesota Vikings to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position, Sports Illustrated reported Saturday. The same report said Evero has spoken to new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about remaining in Denver, but he is not the only candidate...
Albany Herald
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run.
Albany Herald
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week
If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Albany Herald
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10.
Albany Herald
Nuggets shoot for homestand sweep vs. Hawks
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep their three-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won two straight on their challenging five-game road swing. The Nuggets are coming off a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Hawks followed up...
Albany Herald
Spirited Hornets, Magic look for success down the stretch
While the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets haven't been overly successful, they sure tend to be feisty. Now, they'll face each other Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.
Albany Herald
Sky sign Elizabeth Williams after series of departures
The Chicago Sky signed veteran free agent center/forward Elizabeth Williams on Friday. According to reports, Williams received a two-year deal that will pay her $135,000 each season.
Albany Herald
Lynx sign former Fever G Tiffany Mitchell
The Minnesota Lynx signed veteran free-agent guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday. The Lynx didn't announce terms of the deal.
