Report: Vikings not permitted to interview Broncos DC

The Denver Broncos have not granted permission to the Minnesota Vikings to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position, Sports Illustrated reported Saturday. The same report said Evero has spoken to new Broncos head coach Sean Payton about remaining in Denver, but he is not the only candidate...
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week

If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10.
Nuggets shoot for homestand sweep vs. Hawks

The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep their three-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won two straight on their challenging five-game road swing. The Nuggets are coming off a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Hawks followed up...
