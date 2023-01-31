ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Joyce Lea Rohr

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Lea Rohr, age 76, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born May 15, 1946, in Emma, IL, daughter of the late Estell and Frances Rodgers Stewart.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Buckhannon-Upshur girls dominate Lewis County, 72-34

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur girls basketball held Lewis County to just 13 points in the final three quarters of the game and put five players in double digits despite foul trouble as it blew by the Minutemaids 72-34 on Friday night. The first quarter of the game...
WVNews

Monongalia County Commissioners headed to Charleston, West Virginia, for conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All three of Monongalia County’s commissioners will travel to Charleston this weekend. They, along with other county elected officials and county staff, will be attending the West Virginia Association of Counties 2023 Conference of Counties in Charleston which begins on Sunday and runs through Wednesday. The commissioners will be back in time for their regular meeting on Wednesday.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Column: Odd timing for basketball hire but with a promising addition

Mountaineer basketball made a coaching hire recently, and all things considered, it seems like it found a good addition. I’ll admit that the mid-season dismissal of long-time WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison still has me puzzled.
WVNews

Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Saturday Salutes

— The 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. With Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley leading the way, the event raised $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. — The Maier Foundation of Charleston, which recently made a $1 million donation to WVU through the WVU Foundation....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant in Morgantown. Preston County Commissioner Hunter Thomas will discuss the duties and responsibilities of county commissions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Arthurdale Heritage, Rowlesburg Historical Society ask commission for funds

KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage, Inc., updated county commissioners on the program’s successes last year, and both Arthurdale and the Rowlesburg Historical Society requested stimulus funds to help continue their work. Commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look over the requests and bids more closely and make...
ARTHURDALE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy