WVNews
Joyce Lea Rohr
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Lea Rohr, age 76, of Buckhannon, WV, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon. She was born May 15, 1946, in Emma, IL, daughter of the late Estell and Frances Rodgers Stewart.
WVNews
Event Center at Brushy Fork management to change in Buckhannon (West Virginia)
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The future management of The Event Center at Brushy Fork within the City of Buckhannon will be discussed with city and regional leaders as soon as meetings can be set, according to city leaders. “The Upshur County Convention and Visitors Bureau is no longer...
WVNews
The Donut Spot opens in Buckhannon (West Virginia) for hungry, nostalgic customers
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fresh coffee and sweet confections were selling out once again Friday at 51 North Locust St. in Buckhannon after The Donut Shop reopened as The Donut Spot. The location, which reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days...
WVNews
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
WVNews
Love is in the air at February edition of First Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The February edition of Clarksburg’s First Friday had a theme of “Love & Chocolate” in celebration of Valentine’s Day. One of the headlining events of the evening was the Sweet Tart Dance at the Harrison County Senior Center for kids ages 12 and under.
WVNews
Buckhannon-Upshur girls dominate Lewis County, 72-34
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur girls basketball held Lewis County to just 13 points in the final three quarters of the game and put five players in double digits despite foul trouble as it blew by the Minutemaids 72-34 on Friday night. The first quarter of the game...
WVNews
Monongalia County Commissioners headed to Charleston, West Virginia, for conference
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All three of Monongalia County’s commissioners will travel to Charleston this weekend. They, along with other county elected officials and county staff, will be attending the West Virginia Association of Counties 2023 Conference of Counties in Charleston which begins on Sunday and runs through Wednesday. The commissioners will be back in time for their regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss electric school bus pilot program Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet Tuesday for a regular session that will include discussion about an upcoming electric school bus pilot program. A representative from GreenPower Motor Co. will make a presentation to the board on behalf of the electric school...
WVNews
Depth, pressure lead East Fairmont girls past Liberty
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind a swarming defense that forced 31 turnovers, the East Fairmont Bees earned their 18th win of the season Friday, defeating the Liberty Mountaineers, 58-33, at East Fairmont High School. The Bees pressured the Mountaineers throughout the game, utilizing their roster depth to...
WVNews
Column: Odd timing for basketball hire but with a promising addition
Mountaineer basketball made a coaching hire recently, and all things considered, it seems like it found a good addition. I’ll admit that the mid-season dismissal of long-time WVU basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison still has me puzzled.
WVNews
West Virginia high school students uses music, nonprofit to raise literacy rates
High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
WVNews
Terra Alta Civic Club recaps projects and plans for others
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club held its most recent meeting at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Those present were Carolyn Cosner, Margie Dixon, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen and Jim Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose and Charlotte Wiles.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The 2023 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. With Bob Huggins and Charles Barkley leading the way, the event raised $1.8 million to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. — The Maier Foundation of Charleston, which recently made a $1 million donation to WVU through the WVU Foundation....
WVNews
Mountaineer Country is for arts and culture, outdoor, history and foodie lovers
This isn’t just the month of love; it is also the month to get involved! February is full of events sure to satisfy any hobby. Whether you are a lover of arts and culture, the great outdoors, or a major foodie, there is plenty to do in Mountaineer Country.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
Mon County Health Department performs free dental work as part of Give Kids a Smile
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Health Department was one of many dental providers around the country offering free dental work for kids without dental insurance as part of Give Kid a Smile. The national program was started by the American Dental Association in 2003. The MCHD...
WVNews
Community calendar
• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Mountaineer Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Shoneys Restaurant in Morgantown. Preston County Commissioner Hunter Thomas will discuss the duties and responsibilities of county commissions.
WVNews
Arthurdale Heritage, Rowlesburg Historical Society ask commission for funds
KINGWOOD — Arthurdale Heritage, Inc., updated county commissioners on the program’s successes last year, and both Arthurdale and the Rowlesburg Historical Society requested stimulus funds to help continue their work. Commissioners said at Tuesday’s meeting that they will look over the requests and bids more closely and make...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1965 monthly breakfast, 9 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family, friends. 304-745-5444.
WVNews
Fed funds available for emergency food & shelter programs in Upshur County
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County has been awarded $10,253 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds are part of Phase 40 and are to supplement emergency...
