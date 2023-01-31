MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All three of Monongalia County’s commissioners will travel to Charleston this weekend. They, along with other county elected officials and county staff, will be attending the West Virginia Association of Counties 2023 Conference of Counties in Charleston which begins on Sunday and runs through Wednesday. The commissioners will be back in time for their regular meeting on Wednesday.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO