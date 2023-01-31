SAN JOSE -- A convicted drug dealer, who pleaded guilty to helping to distribute 198 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and 40 pounds of cocaine has been sentenced to seven years in prison. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced that Raul Jimenez-Verduzco was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, a resident of San Jose and Milpitas, pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022. In his plea agreement, he admitted that from October 2020 to October 2021 he worked with a drug trafficking organization to...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO