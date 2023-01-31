Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest made in 1994 Bay Area killing of transgender woman Terrie Ladwig
An arrest has been in a 29-year-long Bay Area cold case, but the motive remains a mystery.
Half-pound of meth seized from visitor at Bay Area jail
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recovered nine ounces of methamphetamine from a visitor at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Wednesday, SMCSO announced. Police said Leslie Romero-Silva, 23, of Santa Clara, was attempting to visit an inmate when police found the drugs on her. She entered the […]
2 arrested after thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, merchandise stolen in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday after several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, mostly alcohol, was stolen, the Walnut Creek Police Department said on social media. Authorities are calling this a robbery after one of the suspects allegedly pushed an employee to steal alcohol bottles from an unnamed grocery store. Photos […]
Woman accused of bringing half pound of meth into San Mateo County Jail
REDWOOD CITY – Guards at a San Mateo County jail facility arrested a South Bay woman after she allegedly attempted to bring more than a half pound of methamphetamine into the facility Tuesday.According to deputies, the woman attempted to enter the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street around 7 p.m. to visit someone who was incarcerated. The woman walked past several signs reminding visitors about California Penal Code section 4573, which says it is a crime to bring a controlled substance into a jail or prison.When the woman was searched, deputies said she was discovered to have carried 9 ounces...
Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is reporting an increase in smash-and-grab robberies targeting ATM users. Thieves have been waiting for patrons who use ATM machines to complete their transactions and return to their vehicles, according to a social media post from Richmond PD. The thieves then follow the ATM users back to […]
SFist
Two More Sonoma County Hells Angels Sentenced to Prison on Racketeering Charges
A five-year-long federal murder investigation into the Sonoma County Hells Angels is also prosecuting several Angels on other lesser charges, like the two just sentenced for a series of beatings and the robbery of a marijuana grow. The Hells Angels have done plenty to clean up their act, with charitable...
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
NBC Bay Area
Delivery Worker's Car Attacked by Driver With Machete in San Jose
A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete. Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident...
EXCLUSIVE: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword in Sept.
In a strange twist to this case, Rafa Solano now claims he acted in self-defense when beheading Karina Castro.
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Female suspects accused of stealing $7K worth of merch arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three female suspects who stole merchandise valued at $7,000 from a business in Vallejo have been arrested, Vallejo PD announced in a social media post. The department received a call for service on Jan. 29 on a report of three female suspects stealing a “massive” amount of merchandise from a business […]
RPD lists hot spots for recent series of strong-arm robberies
The Richmond Police Department is warning the community about a recent series of strong armed robberies in the city. According to the RPD, hot spots for robberies over the last month have included:. 5000 Block of Cutting (near I-80) 300 block of South 27th Street (near Maine Ave) 19th and...
Bay Area drug dealer who help distribute 198 pounds of meth sentenced to 7 years in prison
SAN JOSE -- A convicted drug dealer, who pleaded guilty to helping to distribute 198 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of heroin, and 40 pounds of cocaine has been sentenced to seven years in prison. U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced that Raul Jimenez-Verduzco was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, a resident of San Jose and Milpitas, pleaded guilty on November 1, 2022. In his plea agreement, he admitted that from October 2020 to October 2021 he worked with a drug trafficking organization to...
Santa Clara man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Clara man was arrested on Sunday for charges stemming from the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The charges against Patrick Allen Bournes, 59, were unsealed on Monday, the United States Department of Justice said. Bournes came in through an entrance to the U.S. Capitol on […]
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
sfstandard.com
SF Quadruple Murder Case May Also Put Gang Expertise on Trial
A Hayes Valley shooting that left four young men dead in a bullet-riddled car made Jan. 9, 2015, one of the most violent nights San Francisco had seen in years. SF police called it a case of Fillmore District gang retaliation, the culmination of a long-running feud. Just about eight...
KRON4
Pleasant Hill man sentenced for billion-dollar Ponzi scheme
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A Pleasant Hill man was sentenced to prison Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $619 million in restitution for participating in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, prosecutors announced. The former solar power company executive, 45-year-old Ryan Guidry, was sentenced to serve six years and...
