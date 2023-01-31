Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
St. Ignatius hands No. 1 St. Edward first loss, 53-50, in front of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and all-star crowd
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet just as St. Ignatius let out for school. Mitchell suggested an appearance Friday night for the Wildcats’ rivalry game against St. Edward, the No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. Many more had the same idea, as Mitchell and Darius Garland sat behind the St. Ignatius bench among a sell-out crowd at Sullivan Gymnasium to see the Wildcats’ 53-50 victory, handing St. Edward its first loss of the season.
How to get tickets for LeBron James’ games as he approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Wouldn’t it be awesome to see it in person at a Los Angeles Lakers game?. Entering Saturday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans, James is 63 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. After Saturday, the Lakers return home for the next two games in Los Angeles -- Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA Trade Rumors: Several suitors emerge for Kyrie Irving after Nets guard requests trade from Nets
Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and four playoff contenders are vying for his services, according to reports. The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Irving since the summer as part of their ongoing quest to trade Russell Westbrook. Los Angeles needs to build a winner soon around 38-year-old LeBron James, who won a championship alongside Irving in Cleveland.
Cavs’ Darius Garland using All-Star snub as motivation rest of season: ‘People better watch out’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavs point guard Darius Garland was in a team meeting, preparing for the ballyhooed showdown against positional counterpart Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though the television feed was on in the players’ lounge, set to TNT for the unveiling of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game...
‘We’re no sissies over here’: Cavaliers show toughness, won’t-back-down mentality following altercation with Grizzlies
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every NBA team has a reputation. The Cleveland Cavaliers are affable, unassuming, mild-mannered and charming -- a roster dotted cheerfulness and youthful exuberance. They like to have fun and aim to keep the vibes light, loose, positive and immaculate. It’s a team that blares celebratory music in the locker room, engages in water balloon fights during road trips, tosses the football around from time to time after practice, makes in-locker-room football bets and hands out a flashy gold chain -- the Junkyard Dog award -- after every win.
Logan T. Allen among Guardians minor leaguers to get big league training camp invite
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Spring training is less than two weeks away and the Guardians have invited eight players from their minor league system to participate in major league training camp, the club announced Friday. Pitchers Logan T. Allen, Peyton Battenfield, Nick Mikolajchak, Andrew Misiaszek, Luis Oviedo and Cade Smith...
Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham maintains top spot in scoring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With one full week to go in the regular season, Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains in the area scoring lead for girls basketball. Cottignham is averaging 24.3 points per game, tops among teams that reported their statistics, just ahead of Wickliffe’s Ava Gabriel, Black River’s Riley Kubitz, Villa Angela-St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Dunmire, Warrensville Heights’ Janyah Bohanon and Laurel freshman Saniyah Hall.
Cleveland Cavaliers pull away after Donovan Mitchell ejection, silence mouthy Memphis Grizzlies in 128-113 win
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers got the last word. In a heated, nationally televised game between two of the league’s best young teams, Cleveland beat Memphis, 128-113, inside an enlivened Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday night. The Cavs, who met recently as a team following an unforgiving January, are...
Was J.B. Bickerstaff being too defensive in his recent remarks about Cavs? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There were some people who thought J.B. Bickerstaff sounded defensive when offering what was a “State of the Cavs” message earlier in the week. “I just don’t like the negativity that’s surrounding the group as if something wrong is happening,” said the Cavs coach at Wednesday’s practice. “There’s too many positive things this team has accomplished to allow any negativity around our group.”
Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
Does Ohio State football’s Julian Fleming have Terry McLaurin upside? Hey, Nathan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We invited our Buckeye Talk Subtext subscribers to send their Ohio State football questions. Subscribe at this link or text to 614-350-3315. After a two-week FREE trial it’s only $3.99 per month. Hey, Nathan: “What are the chances Julian Fleming can become a starter in...
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
