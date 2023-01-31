Read full article on original website
Lady Vols swarm offensive glass in Ole Miss win
The Lady Vols rebounded from a tough SEC road loss earlier in the week with a 65-51 win over Ole Miss in Knoxville in a game of few turnovers and a lot of second-chance points for Tennessee. Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) got double-digit scoring Thursday from Jordan Horston with 20 points,...
Ole Miss Football Has Brought In A Strong Recruiting Class; Who's Next? - Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Lane Kiffin's use of the transfer portal continues to provide fruit and advantages for the Rebels. We will see if National Signing Day provides more.
Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins Named Top 101 Player in College Football
Ole Miss true freshman Quinshon Judkins is going into next season ranked as one of the top players in college football.
Tennessee beats Ole Miss women in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Trailing at the half, Ole Miss was unable to piece together its second straight comeback, ultimately falling 65-51 at Tennessee from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night. Despite Ole Miss (18-5, 7-3 SEC) staying within two possessions of Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) for most of the game,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Daeshun Ruffin, Ole Miss guard, makes announcement regarding future with team
Daeshun Ruffin has been one of Ole Miss’ better players across the past few seasons. On Tuesday, the 5-foot-9 Rebels point guard announced that he would be stepping away from the team to focus on getting healthy, both physically and mentally. Ruffin missed the first 7 games of the...
thelocalvoice.net
John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford Motor Company, 1949”
The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.
Power outages grasp north Mississippi after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power and cell phone service are out for a large part of Holly Springs and Marshall County following three days of icy weather. Thursday morning, William Huddleston checked the generator that’s providing some power to his home in Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County. “Power went off Tuesday morning about five […]
Fans of Mississippi hard rock band mourn death of bass player who died after medical emergency on stage
Fans of a Mississippi hard rock and alternative rock band are in mourning after the band’s bass player had a medical emergency on stage and died after being attended to by emergency medical personnel. Members of the band Seeking 7 from Tupelo expressed their grief and shock after bass...
Nearly 25,000 people in the Mid-South without power after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. As of 10:10 a.m., 18,332 MLGW customers were without power due to 226 power outages. In Mississippi, 12,086 Entergy customers were without power. Over 3,600 of those customers were in Tate County and another 4,062 were in DeSoto County. UPDATE:. As of 8:30 a.m., 1,602...
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
wtva.com
Report: Former Lane Furniture executives find new jobs
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Lane Furniture executives have new jobs. Todd Evans and Ruff Thomas will head the new North American division for Henglin Home Furnishings, Furniture Today reported. Henglin is a Chinese producer and exporter, best known for its office chair products. According to Furniture Today, Evans...
wtva.com
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
actionnews5.com
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police investigating tobacco store robbery
Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Southaven tobacco store Friday evening, Jan. 27. According to Southaven Police, Smokes Tobacco Store was robbed about 7 p.m. Friday, when a suspect wearing a red and black Nike sweatshirt, white N95 mask and a white skull cap entered the store and displayed a handgun to the store clerk.
actionnews5.com
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
hottytoddy.com
Several Qualify for County Elections Close to Deadline, Including an Oxford Aldermen
Several people tossed their hats into Lafayette County politics during the last week of the qualification period for the 2023 election, including an Oxford alderman. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ended at 5 p.m. today, Feb. 1. At-Large Aldermen John Morgan has qualified to run for the...
