KBTX.com
Stock up now on your Texas A&M Baseball and Softball gear from Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baseball and softball season is just around the corner and Aggieland Outfitters has all of the maroon and white gear you’ll need to support the Aggies this season. “Aggieland Outfitters has all of your essentials to make a baseball game super fun,” sales associate Avery...
KBTX.com
2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes in the Brazos Valley are putting pen to paper and taking their talents to the collegiate level. Many high schools had to move festivities to Thursday because of the weather on Wednesday. Bryan High School had eight athletes sign with four choosing to play football...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Devin Price, former Texas A&M WR, announces commitment to new program
Devin Price, a former Texas A&M wide receiver, has found a new program, and announced his commitment. Price caught 4 passes for 52 yards last season and started one game against Auburn. He registered one reception in 2021 and redshirted as a freshman. The junior receiver will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.
KBTX.com
Cougars come back to beat Lady Rangers, 74-63
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station advances to12-1 in district play behind a career high 37-points from Jaeden McMillin. Jayden Davenport had 17 points and Kyla Clark added 12. It was all Rangers in the first half taking a 16-14 lead but the Cougars came back in the second quarter...
KBTX.com
No. 23 A&M Drops Road Clash to No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 23 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a road clash with No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Opening in doubles, pairings JC Roddick/Giulio Perego and Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins were locked in to battles on courts 2 and 3, with both matches going beyond six games. Roddick/Perego on court 2 were facing Ohio State’s Justin Boulais/Robert Cash and the Aggie pair survived multiple match points down 2-5, but the duo battled back knotting the match at five. The late charge ultimately came up short for A&M as the Buckeyes closed out the match (7-5), which secured the doubles point for Ohio State. Taylor/Rollins were unable to finish their match, however the Aggies were up (6-5) over Cannon Kinglsey/JJ Tracy on court 3.
KBTX.com
Roadrunners drop tight contest with Brahmas 6-4
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Despite a three goal performance in the third period the Roadrunners came up short against the Brahmas 6-4 Friday afternoon at Spirit Ice Arena. The Roadrunners return to the ice February 10-11 when they hit the road for a two game series against the Austin...
KBTX.com
Lady Tigers remain perfect in district play with win over Magnolia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Consol Lady Tigers faced off against the #11 state ranked and #3 region 3 ranked Magnolia Bulldogs, in a District 21-5A battle Thursday night. The Lady Tigers struck early, as a cross from Lily Hickson found Carson Walter on the back post. Walter buried...
KBTX.com
Aggie women dominate on day two of Air Force Diving Invite
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams continued to dominate on day two of competition at the Air Force Diving Invitational Friday with the women earning four out of the top-five scores and advancing a combined seven Aggies to the finals. With every...
KBTX.com
No. 3 A&M Heads to Rice for In-State Matchup
HOUSTON, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team heads to Rice for a dual match Saturday, February 4. First serve between the Aggies and Owls is set for 11 a.m. at the George R. Brown Tennis Center. The Maroon & White have won the two...
KBTX.com
Aggies Host Georgia Bulldogs in Primetime Matchup
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to get back on the winning track with a prime-time home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 7-5, with all 12...
KBTX.com
Ainias Smith returning for 2023 season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the Aggies top play makers is returning for the 2023 season. Ainias Smith announced on social media that he’s ready to run it back for one more year with Texas A&M. Smith started the first four games of the season before suffering a...
KBTX.com
Reasor returns to A&M as Director of Volleyball Operations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M volleyball standout Ashlie Reasor joins head coach Jamie Morrison’s staff as director of volleyball operations. Reasor, class of ‘17, was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies and a member of the program’s only SEC Championship title winning team in 2015. During her playing career at A&M she tallied 702 kills, 256 blocks and 850 total points. Following a successful rookie year, Reasor was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was an AVCA All-South Region Honorable Mention selection. Reasor also excelled in the classroom, where she was a two-time Academic All-SEC honoree.
KBTX.com
Track & Field prepares for New Mexico Collegiate Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams are set to compete at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday and Saturday. The two-day meet begins with the women’s long jump at 9 a.m. on Friday, while the...
KBTX.com
Brombach and Marsh Named NCEA Riders of the Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M equestrian standouts Brooke Brombach and Emmy-Lu Marsh have been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Fences and Reining Rider of the Month for January, the organization announced Wednesday. Brombach earned the recognition after a successful first week back in the saddle. The sophomore earned...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Diving Set to Compete in Air Force Diving Invite
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams have hit the road this week to compete at the Air Force Diving Invite inside the Cadet Natatorium. The meet will run Thursday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 4 with competition beginning at 11 a.m. each day. Competing on the women’s side will be Alyssa Clairmont, Joslyn Oakley and Payton Props who have all notched qualifying scores for NCAA Zones this season.
KBTX.com
Stoiana named as SEC Player of the Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This is Stoiana’s first weekly honor of the season, the fifth of her career, after she finished this week’s matches with a combined record of 4-0 in singles and doubles at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.
KBTX.com
Late Surge Falls Short for Women’s Hoops at Florida, 61-54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A late surge by the Texas A&M women’s basketball team came up short as the Aggies lost to the Florida Gators, 61-54, in Thursday’s game at Exactech Arena. Trailing 51-40 at the 4:20 mark of the fourth quarter, A&M’s Janiah Barker scored six-consecutive points...
KBTX.com
Blair to be honored as SEC Legend at 2023 SEC Tournament
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair is set to be recognized as an SEC Legend at the 2023 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, the league announced Wednesday. Blair, along with the rest of the legends, will be honored from March 1-5 in...
KBTX.com
Women’s basketball heads to Florida for Thursday matchup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team travels to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday at 5 p.m. inside Exactech Arena. Despite scoring a season high, the Aggies (6-13, 1-8 SEC) suffered an 88-79 loss at Vanderbilt. The Maroon & White had their biggest scoring output for back-to-back games this season, averaging 77.0 points while hitting over 50% of shots from the field in two-consecutive games for the first time this season. Aaliyah Patty led the team with a career-high 21 points, shooting a career-best 9-of-10 from the field.
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Ra’maya Carter From Somerville High School
Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion is Ra’maya Carter. The Somerville High School senior has a 3.95 grade point average and is ranked number one in her class. Academically Ra’maya has made Valedictorian and All A Honor Roll. She’s also a Drum Major, plays the bass clarinet, and is in the student council. Additionally, she is very active in her community with NHS, FCA, Children’s Choir, and coaching youth sports.
