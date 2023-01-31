Read full article on original website
Crumbl Cookies opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
KREM
Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game
MORAGA, Calif — After an early season schedule that included teams like Purdue, Alabama, Texas, and other top programs, perhaps no game is more important to the Gonzaga men’s basketball team than Saturday’s matchup. No. 12 Gonzaga travels to No. 18 Saint Mary’s for the first matchup...
slipperstillfits.com
Zags-Gaels has some big time postseason implications
Gonzaga is back on the road this Saturday for a massive matchup with Saint Mary’s in Moraga. The Gaels enter the weekend undefeated in WCC play, one game ahead of the Zags for the top spot in the league. Saturday’s game features two Top-20 teams and has major implications...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Game Preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs head into the lion’s den on Saturday evening as they face off against their WCC rivals, the Saint Mary’s Gaels, in Moraga, at 7:30 pm. The Zags are riding a three-game winning streak and have gotten that home win streak going again with one game after a convincing win over the Santa Clara Broncos. Four Zags scored in double-figures, led by a fantastic game from Anton Watson, for the first full 40 minutes of good play win in WCC play we’ve seen for quite some time from the Zags.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Timme's historic night one of many milestones in SCU victory
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1) downed the Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 4-5) by a score 88-70 Thursday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags scored early and often on Thursday night, and the scoring came by committee, with four GU players in double figures and all but one Zag getting on the score sheet.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
After two games on the road, the #12 Gonzaga Bulldogs are heading back home. Gonzaga and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Santa Clara will be looking to right the ship.
FOX Sports
Strawther leads No. 12 Gonzaga against Santa Clara
Santa Clara Broncos (16-7, 4-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-4, 7-1 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -13.5; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Julian Strawther scored 40 points in Gonzaga's 82-67 win over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
It’s rivalry week with a major battle against Saint Mary’s awaiting the Zags on Saturday, but tonight’s test against Santa Clara simply can’t be overlooked. The Broncos come to Spokane tied for fourth in the conference and a do-everything wing in Brandin Podziemski who has earned not just national attention but NBA scouts’ eyes as well.
chatsports.com
Men's Hoops Heads To #12 Gonzaga On Thursday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Santa Clara men's basketball has two road games on the docket for this week, beginning Thursday night with a late night showdown against No. 12/14 Gonzaga inside the Kennel in Spokane, Wash. The game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network. THE MATCHUP. Santa Clara...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Attention tendies: GU senior reviews best chicken tenders in the INW
Everyone has their own unique love language, whether it be physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service or quality time, but for Catherine Vaughn, nothing says “I love you” quite like a plate of chicken tenders. Vaughn, a Gonzaga University senior and public relations major, is the...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
FOX 28 Spokane
Valley rain & mountain snow on the way!
The first in series of storms moves into the Pacific Northwest delivering scattered showers by Friday afternoon, continuing through this evening with the possibility of a rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30’s. Round one will bring light snow for the mountains above 3,000 to 3,500 feet Friday night and Saturday, with scattered chances for rain and or a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Overall, we’re not expecting much out of this first storm.
KREM
Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
KXLY
American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton headed to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Christopher Alan Stapleton has announced a Spokane stop as part of his "All American Road Show." He'll perform at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, June 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
KXLY
Restaurant Week menus to be revealed Tuesday
SPOKANE, WA -- It's that time of year again! Inlander Restaurant Week returns starting February 23 through March 4. On Tuesday, February 7, the three-course menus will be released highlighting 112 restaurants across the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
