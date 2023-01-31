ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

slipperstillfits.com

Zags-Gaels has some big time postseason implications

Gonzaga is back on the road this Saturday for a massive matchup with Saint Mary’s in Moraga. The Gaels enter the weekend undefeated in WCC play, one game ahead of the Zags for the top spot in the league. Saturday’s game features two Top-20 teams and has major implications...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Game Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs head into the lion’s den on Saturday evening as they face off against their WCC rivals, the Saint Mary’s Gaels, in Moraga, at 7:30 pm. The Zags are riding a three-game winning streak and have gotten that home win streak going again with one game after a convincing win over the Santa Clara Broncos. Four Zags scored in double-figures, led by a fantastic game from Anton Watson, for the first full 40 minutes of good play win in WCC play we’ve seen for quite some time from the Zags.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Timme's historic night one of many milestones in SCU victory

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-4, 8-1) downed the Santa Clara Broncos (16-8, 4-5) by a score 88-70 Thursday night in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Zags scored early and often on Thursday night, and the scoring came by committee, with four GU players in double figures and all but one Zag getting on the score sheet.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

Strawther leads No. 12 Gonzaga against Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (16-7, 4-4 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-4, 7-1 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -13.5; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Gonzaga hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Julian Strawther scored 40 points in Gonzaga's 82-67 win over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

It’s rivalry week with a major battle against Saint Mary’s awaiting the Zags on Saturday, but tonight’s test against Santa Clara simply can’t be overlooked. The Broncos come to Spokane tied for fourth in the conference and a do-everything wing in Brandin Podziemski who has earned not just national attention but NBA scouts’ eyes as well.
SPOKANE, WA
chatsports.com

Men's Hoops Heads To #12 Gonzaga On Thursday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Santa Clara men's basketball has two road games on the docket for this week, beginning Thursday night with a late night showdown against No. 12/14 Gonzaga inside the Kennel in Spokane, Wash. The game will be nationally televised by CBS Sports Network. THE MATCHUP. Santa Clara...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Attention tendies: GU senior reviews best chicken tenders in the INW

Everyone has their own unique love language, whether it be physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service or quality time, but for Catherine Vaughn, nothing says “I love you” quite like a plate of chicken tenders. Vaughn, a Gonzaga University senior and public relations major, is the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Valley rain & mountain snow on the way!

The first in series of storms moves into the Pacific Northwest delivering scattered showers by Friday afternoon, continuing through this evening with the possibility of a rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30’s. Round one will bring light snow for the mountains above 3,000 to 3,500 feet Friday night and Saturday, with scattered chances for rain and or a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Overall, we’re not expecting much out of this first storm.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award. He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
SPOKANE, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Restaurant Week menus to be revealed Tuesday

SPOKANE, WA -- It's that time of year again! Inlander Restaurant Week returns starting February 23 through March 4. On Tuesday, February 7, the three-course menus will be released highlighting 112 restaurants across the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA

