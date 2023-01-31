Read full article on original website
POPSUGAR
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Angelina Jolie Steps Out In A High-Slit Black Dress For Dinner In New York
Angelina Jolie is the latest A-lister to prove that there’s a reason the all-black dress code never goes out of style, as she looked incredible in her head-turning ensemble when she went out to dinner at Eleven Madison Park in New York City. RE...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot
Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Shakira’s Ex Gerard Pique Hangs With Irina Shayk At Basketball Game After Singer Blasts Him In New Song
The latest development in the post-split drama between Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué features the soccer star hanging out with a supermodel in Paris! Gerard, who broke up with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer in June 2022 after 11 years together, was snapped with Irina Shayk on Thursday night, January 19 at an NBA basketball game held at the Accor Arena Bercy in Paris. The athlete was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around the Russian beauty for a casual photo, as seen here. Irina, meanwhile, held a slight smile as she rocked a gorgeous all-black ensemble for the big night out.
Brooke Shields Nails The ‘Barbiecore’ Trend In Waist-Emphasizing Pink Dress At The National Board Of Review Awards
Brooke Shields always has been, and always will be, a style icon. Walking the red carpet at the National Board of Review Gala on Jan 8, the actress stuns in a bright pink pencil midi dress. There was a small cutout at the midriff of the dress that sh...
Ariana Grande Steals The Show In A Pleated Mini Skirt And Matching Thigh-High Boots On 'Drag Race'
Season 15 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race kicked off with a bang on January 6th on MTV, as Ariana Grande was not only on the judging panel for its first episode, but appeared before the contestants in the most iconic, spectacular way imaginable!. The 29-year-old “Break Free” singer first...
In Style
Jennifer Grey Says the "Dirty Dancing" Sequel Won't Happen "Unless It's Perfect"
Back in April 2022, Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate dropped some major news: Dirty Dancing would be getting a sequel. Since then, there hasn't been much news from the production company or Grey, but that's because the star wants to make sure everything is perfect before setting the film into motion. During an interview on Good Morning America, Grey noted that she wants to ensure that the movie honors her late co-star Patrick Swayze's legacy and insisted that if things aren't totally in line with her vision, she'd walk away. Swayze passed away in 2009.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
In Style
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Kate Middleton has been skipping her go-to tailoring and designer pumps in favor of effortlessly elegant ensembles still rack up major style points. First, a relaxed, flowing blazer and matching pants, and now, knee-high boots. As she launched her Shaping Us campaign in Leeds on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales...
Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos
If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
EXCLUSIVE: Nicola Peltz Beckham Is the Latest GCDS Muse
MILAN — Nicola Peltz Beckham is the latest addition to the inner circle of GCDS creative director Giuliano Calza — an increasingly packed group including bestie Dua Lipa and fellow designers such as Amina Muaddi and The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini.More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingMaude Apatow Stars in Asos x Adidas Originals Resort Collection The American actress and daughter-in-law of Victoria and David Beckham is the latest muse of the hip Italian brand, and was tapped to front its spring 2023 advertising campaign,...
Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate ‘Flowers’
It’s a hit, baby! If you’ve been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that’s because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (and maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer’s first number-one hit in a decade, and when we say “number one,” we mean number one across the board.
Shania Twain rocks a sky-high mohawk and edgy corset for InStyle
Shania Twain’s latest magazine cover is positively hair-raising. The 57-year-old country icon fronts InStyle wearing a towering jet-black mohawk, matching Agent Provocateur corset and avant-garde ONRUSHW23FH gown — a sharp departure from the leopard prints and velvets for which she’s known. And Twain loved her edgy makeover so much, she joked about incorporating it into her upcoming tour during her interview. “I love it. I’m so up for it. I’m so ready for it,” she said. “I’m way more fearless than I would’ve been [before]. Years ago, I would’ve been more conscientious about, ‘Is this too over-the-top?’ I’m more adventurous now and I’m just excited...
