Back in April 2022, Jennifer Grey and Lionsgate dropped some major news: Dirty Dancing would be getting a sequel. Since then, there hasn't been much news from the production company or Grey, but that's because the star wants to make sure everything is perfect before setting the film into motion. During an interview on Good Morning America, Grey noted that she wants to ensure that the movie honors her late co-star Patrick Swayze's legacy and insisted that if things aren't totally in line with her vision, she'd walk away. Swayze passed away in 2009.

2 DAYS AGO