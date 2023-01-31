Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe County man facing charges for role in Capitol riot
KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot. Dustin Sargent, from Kunkletown, was arrested Wednesday. Officials say Sargent was allegedly seen during the riot pushing officers away from the doors to allow rioters into the Capitol. Sargent faces assault,...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Berks Man Guilty Of Human Trafficking, AG Says
A Berks County man awaits sentencing after being convicted of human trafficking, says acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry. Hector Rivera, 51, of Leesport, first began selling drugs to his victim in 2019, prosecutors said, citing a Grand Jury investigation. But when she ran out of cash, authorities say Rivera...
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath
BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
wvia.org
Lackawanna Cut-Off progress chugging along
Getting to New York City from Scranton by train will take two hours and 50 minutes. The train’s been delayed for decades but with another chance at federal funding, proponents and passengers might finally get to board. “This is our best shot in about 40 years to get this...
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
Police searching for shooter
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Scranton's south side. Scranton police say the shooting happened Wednesday night near Pittston Avenue and Brook Street. They haven't released the name of the shooting victim. We do know that police are still looking for the...
Shore News Network
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
wvia.org
Tree Fruit School coming to Lackawanna County
Penn State Extension will hold a Commercial Tree Fruit School on Thursday, Feb. 16. The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Electric City Trolley Museum, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Participants will learn from extension specialists and discuss current tree fruit issues. They will discuss the...
tourcounsel.com
Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Carbon County 15-year-old found safe
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
skooknews.com
Firefighters Responding to Working House Fire in Pottsville
UPDATE (4:16pm) - Fire marked under control.
Hazleton car crash leaves one trapped, one injured
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash in Hazleton injured one and trapped another. On Friday around 4:22 p.m., the Hazleton Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Polar Street and Arthur Gardner Parkway for a two-car crash. According to Hazleton Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Jones, crews arrived on the scene and […]
fox29.com
2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community
An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
Emergency room at Moses Taylor Hospital to close
SCRANTON, Pa. — More changes are coming to hospitals in Scranton. Last year, Commonwealth Health announced it would integrate departments and staff from Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton, moving some departments from one to the other. In two months, the emergency room at Moses Taylor will cease...
Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials
Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
Comments / 0