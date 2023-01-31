Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
BBC
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City: Tete scores on debut in Foxes win
Brendan Rodgers said Tete is "the winger we've been looking for" after Leicester's new signing shone in an excellent win at Villa Park that edged the Foxes away from trouble at the foot of the Premier League. The 22-year-old, a short-term signing from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, impressed throughout and...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Leicester City w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!
Prior to Leicester City and Aston Villa’s fixture postponement in September, Seb and Rob had discussed how that match could be Brendan Rodgers’ last in charge of The Foxes, but then came 8 wins from 11 in all competitions prior to the World Cup. With Rodgers’ side now winless in their last 6 matches, what has Rob made of Leicester’s season as a whole?
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Bournemouth: Kaoru Mitoma strikes late to earn victory
Kaoru Mitoma scored a late winner for the second game running as Brighton edged past Bournemouth at Amex Stadium. Mitoma, whose stoppage-time goal earned victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, steered a header past Cherries goalkeeper Neto with three minutes remaining to spark joyous scenes among the home supporters.
When was the last time Sunderland played on terrestrial TV and who was in the team?
If it feels like a while since Sunderland were shown live on terrestrial television, that's because it is.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
SB Nation
Everton vs Arsenal: Match Preview | The Sean Dyche era starts here
Another new manager begins their Everton tenure this weekend as Sean Dyche welcomes league leaders Arsenal to Goodison Park. It has been yet another turbulent few weeks in Evertonia, with Frank Lampard and Anthony Gordon moving on, Dyche arriving and precisely no-one coming through the Finch Farm gates on deadline day.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Fantasy football: Fernandes for Salah a no-brainer
There are three clubs to really focus on before the next two gameweeks - Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. Manchester United have a double gameweek 22, as do Leeds United, while Arsenal and Manchester City both double in gameweek 23 so ideally you'll want three players from each of their squads.
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
“I Say Nothing Without My Lawyer”: Jurgen Klopp Jokes About Chelsea’s Spending
Jurgen Klopp joked about Chelsea’s high spending while he previewed Liverpool’s upcoming trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.
BBC
Gareth Bale: Retired Wales captain puts in strong first round in Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Gareth Bale is in a strong position after round one of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. The former Wales captain, 33, and professional partner Joseph Bramlett shot a seven-under-par 65 to sit tied 18th on the amateur leaderboard at the Spyglass Hill course. American Hank Lebioda shot...
