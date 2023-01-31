Read full article on original website
KHBS
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
mypulsenews.com
Erin Lawrence murder suspect pleads not guilty to multiple charges
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 that Jerry Hopper, age 46, of Cove, Arkansas was arraigned in the Polk County Circuit Court on the following charges:. Ct 1-Murder in the 2nd degree. Ct 2-Kidnapping. Ct 3-Abuse of a corpse. Ct 4-Tampering with Evidence. Ct 5-Use...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession
Federal agents are asking for help in locating for Fort Smith man who they claim illegally possessed explosives.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Two people killed in Clarksville truck crash
A man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clarksville, Ark. after colliding with a truck.
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
Children abducted out of Silsbee found safe in Arkansas, father arrested
SILSBEE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children abducted out of Silsbee. Four-month-old Aiden Langford and one-year-old Aaliyah Langford were found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. When the AMBER Alert was issued, the...
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
KHBS
Fayetteville remains identified through DNA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas State Medical Examiner used DNA to identify human remains found in Fayetteville in Jan. 2023. The remains were identified as those of Christian Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing in Dec. 2020, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police. Police don't suspect foul play...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
talkbusiness.net
FSPD does not use ‘Scorpion’ units because they can create ‘anger and distrust’
The type of “Scorpion” police unit that existed in Memphis and whose members were part of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has no place in Fort Smith because they typically “foster anger and distrust,” said Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell. Five Memphis police...
talkbusiness.net
FBI confirms raid by many federal agencies on Fort Smith home (UPDATE)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies on Tuesday (Jan. 31) conducted a raid of a Fort Smith home that took many hours and may have included the discovery of weapons and cash. According to information provided to Talk Business & Politics, the raid of a home...
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
Public defenders assigned in Fayetteville capital murder case
A pair of public defenders have been named to serve as counsel for the defendant in an upcoming Fayetteville capital murder trial.
mypulsenews.com
Mena Police Reports
Dillion Turner, 24, was charged with Public Intoxication and Obstruction of Government Operations at EZ Mart. Dare Garrison, 28, was served with a warrant at the county jail. Dawnylle Boutwell, 53, was served with a warrant after a traffic stop on Highway 71. January 23. A report of unauthorized use...
Adair County deputy pleads guilty in connection to Washington County shooting
A former Adair County deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in September 2022 that left one man in the intensive care unit.
WATCH: Semi jackknifes on icy Oklahoma highway
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an incident involving a jackknifed semi on I-40 'could have been so much worse' after the whole thing was caught on a Trooper's dash camera.
Over 20 fire departments respond after house becomes engulfed in flames in Prairie Grove
A homeowner was injured and over 20 fire departments responded after a home in Prairie Grove became fully engulfed in flames Thursday evening, fire officials said. The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 9:33 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Tamarack Trail South in Prairie Grove for a reported structure fire. Nunda Rural […]
