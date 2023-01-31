ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian County, AR

KHBS

Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
FORT SMITH, AR
mypulsenews.com

Erin Lawrence murder suspect pleads not guilty to multiple charges

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 that Jerry Hopper, age 46, of Cove, Arkansas was arraigned in the Polk County Circuit Court on the following charges:. Ct 1-Murder in the 2nd degree. Ct 2-Kidnapping. Ct 3-Abuse of a corpse. Ct 4-Tampering with Evidence. Ct 5-Use...
COVE, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville remains identified through DNA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas State Medical Examiner used DNA to identify human remains found in Fayetteville in Jan. 2023. The remains were identified as those of Christian Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing in Dec. 2020, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police. Police don't suspect foul play...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
mypulsenews.com

Mena Police Reports

Dillion Turner, 24, was charged with Public Intoxication and Obstruction of Government Operations at EZ Mart. Dare Garrison, 28, was served with a warrant at the county jail. Dawnylle Boutwell, 53, was served with a warrant after a traffic stop on Highway 71. January 23. A report of unauthorized use...
MENA, AR
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Over 20 fire departments respond after house becomes engulfed in flames in Prairie Grove

A homeowner was injured and over 20 fire departments responded after a home in Prairie Grove became fully engulfed in flames Thursday evening, fire officials said. The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 9:33 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Tamarack Trail South in Prairie Grove for a reported structure fire. Nunda Rural […]
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR

