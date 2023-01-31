ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sophomore Jump: Knicks' Grimes Headed to All-Star's Rising Stars Challenge

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 3 days ago

The New York Knicks are guaranteed to have some representation at the NBA's upcoming All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City.

All summer long, it looked like Quentin Grimes was going to Salt Lake City. Winter has finally fulfilled that prophecy

The New York Knicks shooting guard is one of 21 young NBA talents set to partake in the Jordan Rising Stars event on Feb. 17 (9 p.m. ET, TNT), one of several events leading up to the NBA All-Star Game two nights later. Grimes is part of a sophomore talent pool that also features Jalen Green (Houston), Evan Mobley (Cleveland), and Franz Wagner (Orlando).

Though Grimes began the year as both trade bait (included in many hypothetical trades for then-Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ) and a de facto 12th man, he has since become the Knicks' primary shooting guard, averaging 11.7 points and four rebounds since entering the Knicks' starting five in November. His top performance of the season was a career-best 33 points and six rebounds on Dec. 27 in Dallas. Despite getting off to a slow start, Grimes has improved in nearly every major statistical category from last year's rookie endeavors, which began when he arrived as the 25th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

The Knicks have been well-represented in prior editions of the Jordan Rising Stars competition, which has annually welcomed present and future stars of the freshman and sophomore variety. Grimes' teammate RJ Barrett has been named to two of the past three rosters (the competition was not held in 2021 but rosters were unveiled) while David Lee was named the MVP of the 2007 contest in Las Vegas.

This year's Rising Stars Challenge will retain the fantasy draft/four-team tournament format begun last season. Three coaches will pick from a 21-man pool of NBA rookies and sophomores while a fourth will head up a team consisting of representatives from the NBA G League. Former Jazz star Deron Williams will be among the coaches, as will former Knick Joakim Noah and fellow new century stars Pau Gasol and Jason Terry.

Grimes and the Knicks (27-24) return to action on Tuesday night when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

