Oversight chair requests details on Kerry’s international climate negotiations
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday requested information from U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on the details of Kerry’s international negotiations for the Biden administration, particularly with Chinese officials. In a Thursday letter, Comer said Kerry has thus far not responded to inquiries from the Republicans on the committee regarding the nature…
McDonalds President Says It Might Be 'Impossible' to Operate in These Key States
The Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act is ruffling fast-food industry feathers.
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung's LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday.
CoinDesk
Legal Expert Says Mango Markets Exploit Case Is Wake-Up Call For DAOs
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) will likely consider implementing legal structures following the exploit of Solana-based decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Mango Markets, according toBenjamin Bathgate, a partner at Canadian-based law firm McMillan LLP. Bathgate,...
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
Mondelez sets aside 300 million euro to resolve EU antitrust probe
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O) has set aside 300 million euros ($326 million) to resolve an EU antitrust investigation into whether it blocked cross-border sales of its products in the European Union in breach of competition rules, the company has said in a regulatory filing.
US News and World Report
Spanish Court Rules Amazon 'Flex' Couriers Were Falsely Self-Employed
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon must compensate self-employed couriers who used their own vehicles for deliveries, a move welcomed by a labour union that has criticised worker conditions in the "gig economy". The Madrid labour court said in Thursday's ruling the tech giant would have...
AEye Names Tech Leader Matt Fisch as CEO
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has named Matt Fisch as the company’s new CEO and as a member of its board of directors effective February 13, 2023. Fisch is a deeply technical C-level leader with 30 years of experience delivering breakout products across industries, and scaling software organizations at multi-billion-dollar global companies including HARMAN International, Intel, and Verifone. He takes the reins at AEye as the company transitions into commercialization of its award-winning product line across multiple markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005356/en/ Former Intel, HARMAN International, and Verifone exec Matt Fisch will become AEye’s new CEO effective February 13, 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
Darktrace boss defends UK cybersecurity firm amid short-seller attacks
Embattled firm to launch £75m share buyback to bolster stock price after criticism of sales and marketing
AOL Corp
Another Chinese 'surveillance balloon' is flying over Latin America, Pentagon says
The Pentagon said Friday evening it had observed another Chinese spy balloon — this one in Latin America — just hours after revealing that a similar balloon from China was making its way across the continental United States. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the Defense...
Intel faces yet another EU antitrust fine despite court win last year
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Intel (INTC.O) could face yet another EU antitrust fine despite winning its court fight last year against a 1.06 billion. euro ($1.2 billion) penalty imposed 14 years ago for hindering a rival, the U.S. chipmaker said in a regulatory filing.
White House takes aim at Apple and Google for their app stores
The Biden administration is taking aim at Apple and Google for operating mobile app stores that it says stifle competition.The finding is contained in a Commerce Department report released on Wednesday as President Joe Biden was set to convene his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices.The report from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration says the current app store model — dominated by Apple and Google — is "harmful to consumers and developers" by inflating prices and reducing innovation. The firms have a stranglehold on the market that squelches competition, it...
