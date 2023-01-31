Read full article on original website
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Nick Khan Comments On When He Thinks WWE May Be Sold
WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on CNBC this morning to discuss WWE’s 2022 earnings which were released on Thursday. During the interview, he gave an update on when he thinks a sale of WWE might happen. This and to help negotiate WWE’s next TV rights deals are the reasons that Vince McMahon has claimed that he returned as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
Willow Nightingale Defends Bloody Women’s Tag Team Street Fight On AEW Rampage
On the January 13th episode of AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho engaged in a bloody war against the team of Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Although Nightingale and Soho came out as the victors, Soho ended up losing quite a bit of blood during the matchup. Appearing on...
Arn Anderson On The Surprising Backstage Reaction To The ‘Glock’ Promo In AEW
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Arn and Brock Anderson discussed a variety of subjects. Among the topics of conversation was a controversial promo segment involving Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes amid Cody’s feud with Malakai Black in AEW. Having lost two matches to Black at...
WWE Isn’t “Married” To The Idea Of Cody Rhodes Being World Champion
Is Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns as champion as surefire a thing as many believe?. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Rhodes returned from injury to win the Men’s Rumble match and has declared his intention to topple the Tribal Chief. Given Rhodes’ booking since his WWE return...
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
Matt Hardy Considers Bringing Back “Broken Matt” Character
On a recent edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed working with Ethan Page and Private Party and teased that fans might see the return of his “Broken” character in the future. Hardy said, “A few weeks ago on BTE,...
News On How Long Piper Niven Knew WWE Was Changing Her Name
Piper Niven got over as a babyface in WWE NXT UK before being moved to the main roster, where she teamed up with Eva Marie under the ring name Doudrop. This alliance was short-lived as Niven turned on Marie at SummerSlam in 2021, leading to a feud that saw Niven come out on top.
Jim Duggan Says Bobby Heenan Wanted Him To Use An Eagle
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined AdFreeShows for a watch-along of the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Duggan was the first Rumble winner, though in 1998, the event was shown on the USA Network instead of pay-per-view and featured only 20 men. Duggan shared some stories from his Hall of Fame career, and you can read highlights below:
AEW Announces A Revamp Of Its Community Outreach Program
All Elite Wrestling sent out a press release on Wednesday, announcing a revamp of its community outreach program, which will now be known as ‘AEW Together.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. AEW Announces Refresh And Renaming Of Community Program: “AEW Together”. — Revamp Includes Program...
Will Ospreay Announced For WrestleCon 2023 In Los Angeles, CA
WrestleCon has announced New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Ospreay for their 2023 flagship event in Los Angeles, CA. Ospreay will compete at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on Thursday, March 30th at the Globe Theatre. The show will stream live on Highspots TV. You can check out the official...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
After an extended break from AEW television, Brian Cage has been seen more in recent weeks. He faced Bryan Danielson two weeks ago on Dynamite, and Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Cage is also one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona.
Brock Lesnar Received Heat For Unplanned Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar made a statement by entering the Royal Rumble match this past weekend in San Antonio, TX. Fightful Select reports that Lesnar has received heat over an unplanned spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Immediately after his elimination at the hands of Bobby Lashley, Lesnar began tearing apart the ringside era. Amidst the destruction, he tossed referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade.
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
Update On Ring Of Honor Television Dates
Fightful Select have come through with a report about Ring of Honor and their taping schedule going into this year’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Will Washington has been told that ROH will begin their television tapings in Orlando, FL the last weekend of February. Talent are under the assumption that TV will be taped at Universal Studios, as AEW does with Dark. Voices of Wrestling provided the information on the taping dates.
Matt Hardy Found Seth Rollins’ Comments About CM Punk ‘Very Funny’
As you may’ve heard, Seth Rollins recently made some very strong remarks regarding CM Punk and his situation in AEW. The Architect called Punk a “cancer” and mentioned how he doesn’t want him back in WWE. On his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt...
Marc Mero Discusses The End Of His Marriage To Sable
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Marc Mero talked about a wide range of topics including the end of his marriage to Sable. Sable later married Brock Lesnar and they had several children. Mero said,. “What happened was once we left the WWE, and it’s...
Tony Khan Discusses Jay Briscoe Tribute Episode Of Dynamite
On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan looked back on the January 25th episode of Dynamite, that featured Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in the main event to honor the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe. Here’s what Tony Khan had to say:. “It was a...
Mark Henry Shares Hilarious Story Involving Vince McMahon In WWE
Mark Henry recently shared a hilarious story involving Vince McMahon during his time in WWE. Joining the latest edition of ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast YouTube channel, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how he wanted to shave his head back in 2008, but Vince McMahon refused to let him do so. He then shared how the two men went back and forth on the topic for almost two years, before McMahon finally relented. He said,
