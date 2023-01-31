Submariners gather with new commander

The military has a strange relationship with rocks. Recruiters might entice young people to enlist by telling them, “The military rocks!” As a combat engineer working with explosives, I often had to help explode giant holes in fields full of rocks. A soldier in my squad in Afghanistan, Spc. Grundle, had a bizarre religious or magical fascination with a particular rock. Rocks were at the center of an incident that my friend Matt Perkins incited during a training exercise in the Marines.

14 DAYS AGO