Newton, GA

WALB 10

Several Southwest Ga. counties getting car seat grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are getting a mini car seat grant. The grant is from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Over 100 Department of Public Health departments will be getting the grant. Several southwest Georgia counties like Berrien, Colquitt, Lowndes, Lee, Irwin, Thomas, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Study puts Georgia in top 10 for deadly road rage shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report ranks Georgia at No. 7 in fatal road-rage shootings. The study is part of the “State of the American Driver” report put together by the makers of Jerry, an app that compares car insurance prices. The report analyzes all types of numbers related to driving, ranging from car purchasing to car crime.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Americus hosts first gun violence prevention summit

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus want to make sure no one ignores a recent spike in crime involving the youth. They say part of the solution is creating programs that will help youth get on the right path. The three goals for Friday’s gathering of community leaders and...
AMERICUS, GA
valleynewslive.com

Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
FARGO, ND

