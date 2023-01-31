Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
Woman identified 37 years after she went missing in Florida
“In October 2022, a DNA profile was generated for comparison and turned over to the FBI for genealogical research,” the GBI said in a news release.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
WALB 10
Several Southwest Ga. counties getting car seat grant
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia counties are getting a mini car seat grant. The grant is from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Over 100 Department of Public Health departments will be getting the grant. Several southwest Georgia counties like Berrien, Colquitt, Lowndes, Lee, Irwin, Thomas, and...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
WAAY-TV
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
WALB 10
Study puts Georgia in top 10 for deadly road rage shootings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report ranks Georgia at No. 7 in fatal road-rage shootings. The study is part of the “State of the American Driver” report put together by the makers of Jerry, an app that compares car insurance prices. The report analyzes all types of numbers related to driving, ranging from car purchasing to car crime.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
WALB 10
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
ABC News
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
The remains of a woman who died 37 years ago in rural Georgia have been identified as a missing Florida mother.
WALB 10
Americus hosts first gun violence prevention summit
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - People in Americus want to make sure no one ignores a recent spike in crime involving the youth. They say part of the solution is creating programs that will help youth get on the right path. The three goals for Friday’s gathering of community leaders and...
WXIA 11 Alive
Son opens up after woman in Georgia identified as his mom, 37 years after she vanished in Florida
Daniel Cowan was just 7-years-old when his Mom vanished. He got a call from his sister at the end of January saying their Mom, Mary Cowan was found in Georgia.
fox13news.com
M-15 chases intruder from SW Florida eagle nest
Live streaming video on Youtube, from Dick Pritchett Real Estate, shows the father eagle M-15 chase an intruder from the nest Feb. 3. Harriet the mother eagle reportedly hadn't been seen for a day.
valleynewslive.com
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
