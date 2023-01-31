ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Meijer partners with Midwest artists on Black History Month collection

Three Black, midwestern artists have partnered with Meijer to bring their vision to life this February. The special collection, which includes a mix of paintings and digital art, is a celebration of Black History Month. A portion of its sales will be donated to Urban Leagues in the Midwest. Artists...
LANSING, MI
wgvunews.org

Vicinity Energy to operate Kent County’s waste-to-energy facility

Kent County’s waste-to-energy facility incinerates the area’s non-hazardous solid waste. The Kent County Department of Public Works says it prevents 190,000 tons of waste from entering landfill. The energy it generates can power 11,000 homes. The county has entered a partnership with Boston, Massachusetts-based Vicinity Energy to operate...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Judge rejects Christopher Schurr's attempt to have murder case thrown out

A judge Friday rejected a motion to dismiss 2nd Degree Murder charges against former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. Charged in the killing of Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, Christopher Schurr’s team had argued in Kent County Circuit court Friday, that the former Grand Rapids Police Officer was legally permitted to use deadly force.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy