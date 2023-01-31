Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data
After years of attacks from the GOP, lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting an investigation into former President Trump’s allies, saying they trafficked in stolen information from the president’s son’s laptop. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Yamiche Alcindor have the details. Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Tom Fitton's misguided advice to Trump matters
On Thursday, Tom Fitton, the president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch and an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, was seen by NBC News entering a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. That courthouse is where the grand juries under special counsel Jack Smith’s purview meet — and at...
MSNBC
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality
It's a candid discussion about January 6th coup accountability, endemic racism, police brutality and American denialism. MSNBC's Ari Melber talks with New York radio icon, Ebro Darden, on his Apple show tackling these important justice issues. Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims
Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
MSNBC
Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record
The U.S. hits highest employment since 1969 with 500,000 jobs added in January. President Biden taking a victory lap, touting more jobs than Trump and most presidents. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how democrats are eyeing momentum and how some Fox News anchors were faced with "jaw-dropping" jobs whiplash and even a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s rhetoric related to violence is tough to ignore
In Donald Trump’s first year in office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that he had never “promoted or encouraged violence.” Even at the time, it was a difficult line to take seriously. The Washington Post noted soon after that the claim was “laughable,” adding: “Even if you don’t...
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin on why Trump charges are ‘almost inevitable’
I’m excited to report that I had the chance to interview Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Friday. During our call, I asked the former House Jan. 6 committee member about the insurrection, Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the Supreme Court and the fate of democracy. While those are all technically distinct subjects, I think our conversation shows that they’re really all one thread.
MSNBC
Trump denial: After 2022 humiliation, RNC doubles down on big lie, MAGA losers
After the red ripple in the 2022 midterms and Trump's losing streak with election deniers, The Republican National Committee is doubling down on Trump's false "rigged elections" claims. The Washington Post obtaining an RNC report on forming a “National Election Integrity Team." MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on this and how the RNC chief took a call with the coup mastermind and Trump. Melber adds this new team is “another place to launder discredited lies for the loser of the last election.”Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Here’s another way Trump can be held accountable — in his civil case
It’s an understatement that politicians don’t always suffer consequences when they contradict themselves. But a letter this week from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office in her civil fraud probe reminds us that legal proceedings can be different. Specifically, the AG’s office has signaled that it...
MSNBC
‘Peaceful transition’: Pompeo has a flawed memory of Jan. 6
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a habit of making unfortunate comments, but if he sees Jan. 6 as an example of a “peaceful transition,” I have some bad news for the Kansas Republican as he eyes national office. NBC News reported:. “We delivered a peaceful transition...
MSNBC
Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will announce she is running for president and will seek the Republican nomination for her party’s 2024 ticket on February 15. Former President Trump reacted to the news on social media. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Bill Barr’s Sin’: Trump AG’s abuse of power defense shredded by Mueller vet
Trump Attorney General Bill Barr is under fire, after an explosive New York Times report exposed his pressure campaign meddling in the investigation into the Mueller probe. Barr defends himself in a new interview with the LA Times. Senior Mueller probe prosecutor Andrew Weissman joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber arguing Barr’s actions are an “assault to the rule of law.”Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross
Josh Marshall, editor-in-chief of Talking Points Memo, talks with Alex Wagner about the utter inability of the Republican Party to rid itself of Donald Trump, despite the damage he has done to the party and the United States broadly.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Barr confirms key detail in deflecting on Durham probe questions
Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on how Bill Barr used the John Durham investigation for his own political purposes.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6
Former president Donald Trump stated on his social media he 'totally' disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 was doing his job. Speaker McCarthy was commenting after asked by a reporter recent comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that Babbitt was 'murdered' by Capitol Police. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Klain on Biden docs: We took a very different approach than Trump
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to retiring Biden White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain in an exclusive interview where Klain pledges that the Biden administration has cooperated with officials conducting a classified document inquiry. On that front, Klain draws a stark distinction Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
If GOP wants to probe weaponization of government, start with Durham: Rep. Goldman
Rep. Dan Goldman talks with Alex Wagner about the new "Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government," of which he is now a member, and why the committee should look at Bill Barr's corruption of the DOJ and Durham investigation if it is seriously about its mandate. Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
After calling Trump 'crazy,' Republican says he'd still support him in '24
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire would support Donald Trump if Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination despite saying the former president was 'crazy'. Gov. Sununu later backtracked by saying he was joking. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
On Ashli Babbitt, Trump pushes McCarthy to stick to the script
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked whether he agreed with right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim — made during a House Oversight Committee hearing — that Ashli Babbitt was “murdered” during the Jan. 6 attack. The California Republican’s response was brief but clear. “I...
MSNBC
The Trump effect: McCarthy’s 'Seinfeld' Congress about nothing roasted for ‘spectacularly slow’ start
Speaker McCarthy’s off to a challenging start following the bruising race for the gavel. The GOP ran on inflation, but begins House hearings with brawls and “culture wars” also focusing their attention on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. BBC News’ Katty Kay and Political Strategist Sam Rodriguez join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 3, 2023.
