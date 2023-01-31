ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kyrie Irving's trade request is incredible news for Cleveland Cavaliers bettors

It’s been a little while since Kyrie Irving was in the news for basketball reasons and oh boy did he fix that in a big way on Friday. Less than a week before the NBA trade deadline, Irving threw himself onto the market by demanding out of Brooklyn. The most recent plot twist comes as Irving tried, and seemingly failed, to negotiate an extension with the Nets and pretty much brings an end to New York City’s latest attempt to secure a title via Super Team.
Arena Football League announces it will return in 2024: Could Cleveland get one of the 16 teams?

CLEVELAND — There could be a new game in town on the shores of Lake Erie. Actually, it's something we've seen before, but as the saying goes, "What's old is new again." More than three years after playing its last game, the Arena Football League on Wednesday announced plans to return for the 2024 season, with 16 teams slated to play a 10-game schedule plus the playoffs. It marks the rebirth of the high-scoring, fast-paced style of gridiron play, where squads line up on a 50-yard field inside basketball or hockey arenas and put on a show for the loyal fans in attendance.
5 prospects for Cleveland Browns fans to keep an eye on at the 2023 Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Considered the premiere event on the college all-star game circuit, the Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, Feb. 4. With that in mind, let's take a look at five prospects who are playing in the game that Cleveland Browns fans should keep their eye on as potential targets during the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
