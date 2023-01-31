CLEVELAND — There could be a new game in town on the shores of Lake Erie. Actually, it's something we've seen before, but as the saying goes, "What's old is new again." More than three years after playing its last game, the Arena Football League on Wednesday announced plans to return for the 2024 season, with 16 teams slated to play a 10-game schedule plus the playoffs. It marks the rebirth of the high-scoring, fast-paced style of gridiron play, where squads line up on a 50-yard field inside basketball or hockey arenas and put on a show for the loyal fans in attendance.

