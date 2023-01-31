ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Judge rejects Christopher Schurr's attempt to have murder case thrown out

A judge Friday rejected a motion to dismiss 2nd Degree Murder charges against former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. Charged in the killing of Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, Christopher Schurr’s team had argued in Kent County Circuit court Friday, that the former Grand Rapids Police Officer was legally permitted to use deadly force.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Vicinity Energy to operate Kent County’s waste-to-energy facility

Kent County’s waste-to-energy facility incinerates the area’s non-hazardous solid waste. The Kent County Department of Public Works says it prevents 190,000 tons of waste from entering landfill. The energy it generates can power 11,000 homes. The county has entered a partnership with Boston, Massachusetts-based Vicinity Energy to operate...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

The Frauenthal Center

The Frauenthal Center presents The Black Violin Experience come the end of the month. We talk to Wil Baptiste, playing the viola. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy