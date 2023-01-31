Read full article on original website
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Judge rejects Christopher Schurr's attempt to have murder case thrown out
A judge Friday rejected a motion to dismiss 2nd Degree Murder charges against former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr. Charged in the killing of Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop, Christopher Schurr’s team had argued in Kent County Circuit court Friday, that the former Grand Rapids Police Officer was legally permitted to use deadly force.
NAACP reacts to former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr second-degree murder case heading to trial
Cle Jackson, president of the NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids, has faith in Kent County prosecutor and implores community be vigilant. “The question before this court is only, did the district court abuse its discretion? And this court finds that it did not and the case will proceed to trial.”
The Playhouse at White Lake
The Playhouse at White Lake welcomes musician Drew Nelson to the stage tonight, Highway 2 as well. A great night of music and conversation, speaking today with Playhouse Manager Beth Beaman.
Vicinity Energy to operate Kent County’s waste-to-energy facility
Kent County’s waste-to-energy facility incinerates the area’s non-hazardous solid waste. The Kent County Department of Public Works says it prevents 190,000 tons of waste from entering landfill. The energy it generates can power 11,000 homes. The county has entered a partnership with Boston, Massachusetts-based Vicinity Energy to operate...
The Frauenthal Center
The Frauenthal Center presents The Black Violin Experience come the end of the month. We talk to Wil Baptiste, playing the viola. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Grand Rapids economy will grow twice as fast in 2023 as the national average, forecasters predict
With a nationwide recession predicted later this year, the Grand Rapids area will escape relatively unscathed—that was the overall theme Wednesday morning as economists made their predictions about the upcoming year. Expect the West Michigan economy to continue to slow in 2023 as inflation and interest rates increase, however,...
