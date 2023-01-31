ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump humiliated: Biden dunks on Trump with jobs record

The U.S. hits highest employment since 1969 with 500,000 jobs added in January. President Biden taking a victory lap, touting more jobs than Trump and most presidents. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how democrats are eyeing momentum and how some Fox News anchors were faced with "jaw-dropping" jobs whiplash and even a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” moment.Feb. 4, 2023.
Trump and DeSantis try to out anti-vaxx each other

Trump—whose management of the pandemic was generally a disaster—is compiling evidence against DeSantis showing that he endorsed the most obvious basic public health measure against Covid, according to NYT reporting. Feb. 2, 2023.
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims

Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
Why Trump’s rhetoric related to violence is tough to ignore

In Donald Trump’s first year in office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that he had never “promoted or encouraged violence.” Even at the time, it was a difficult line to take seriously. The Washington Post noted soon after that the claim was “laughable,” adding: “Even if you don’t...
Chris Sununu just broke Never Trumpers’ hearts

New Hampshire’s Republican governor may not be built for the job of president, as some conservative pundits would have you believe. But he’s a shoo-in to be the New England Patriots’ next cornerback. Because Thursday, Chris Sununu was backpedaling like his life depended on it. First, some...
Klain on Biden docs: We took a very different approach than Trump

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to retiring Biden White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain in an exclusive interview where Klain pledges that the Biden administration has cooperated with officials conducting a classified document inquiry. On that front, Klain draws a stark distinction Joe Biden and Donald Trump.Feb. 2, 2023.
Why Tom Fitton's misguided advice to Trump matters

On Thursday, Tom Fitton, the president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch and an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, was seen by NBC News entering a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. That courthouse is where the grand juries under special counsel Jack Smith’s purview meet — and at...
The Trump effect: McCarthy’s 'Seinfeld' Congress about nothing roasted for ‘spectacularly slow’ start

Speaker McCarthy’s off to a challenging start following the bruising race for the gavel. The GOP ran on inflation, but begins House hearings with brawls and “culture wars” also focusing their attention on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's removal from the Foreign Affairs Committee. BBC News’ Katty Kay and Political Strategist Sam Rodriguez join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 3, 2023.
The morbid ‘plan’ to avoid Trump winning the GOP nomination

Donald Trump is an electoral disaster for the Republican Party. He cost the GOP control of the House of Representatives in 2018, lost the presidency in 2020, and contributed to the party’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms. So how to stop Trump from wreaking havoc in 2024? Apparently some...
Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6

Former president Donald Trump stated on his social media he 'totally' disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 was doing his job. Speaker McCarthy was commenting after asked by a reporter recent comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that Babbitt was 'murdered' by Capitol Police. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts.Feb. 3, 2023.
On Ashli Babbitt, Trump pushes McCarthy to stick to the script

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked whether he agreed with right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim — made during a House Oversight Committee hearing — that Ashli Babbitt was “murdered” during the Jan. 6 attack. The California Republican’s response was brief but clear. “I...
Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold their first one-on-one meeting over the impending debt crisis. Meantime, no classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s Delaware beach house. Plus, the FBI is investigating George Santos’ alleged role in a service dog charity scheme. Feb. 2, 2023.
Exclusive: Ron Klain on ‘remarkable’ achievements of Biden admin.

Outgoing White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell for an exclusive interview reflecting on his time in public service and how the “diversity and experience” of the White House staff will help the Biden administration succeed.Feb. 2, 2023.

