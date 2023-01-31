ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota dog tests positive for rabies

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A dog in northern Minnesota has tested positive for rabies, marking the first rabies case in a domestic dog since 2018. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, an unvaccinated dog tested positive for rabies on Jan. 6, about two months after the pet had possibly encountered a skunk.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Birds in decline: survey shows dwindling populations in MN forests

From tiny insects to global changes, several forces are making life more difficult for some types of birds in northern Minnesota’s forests. The most recent survey of birds across northeastern Minnesota’s National Forests show continued declines for some iconic species. To read the full story, visit the Quetico...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Lake aquatic ecosystems likely aren’t getting enough oxygen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With a higher than usual amount of snow sitting on top of local lakes, the DNR says that aquatic ecosystems likely aren’t getting enough oxygen. The agency says underwater plants rely on sunlight shining through the ice, but several feet of snow prevents photosynthesis, depriving fish and other animals of oxygen in the water.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota

Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming

MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE

