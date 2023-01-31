SBLive's Washington Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Undefeated Garfield holds onto top spot as regular seasons wrap up
The end of the regular season has arrived and teams are getting ready for district tournaments and hopeful postseason runs.
Here are the latest Top 25 all-classification boys basketball rankings in Washington (records as of Jan. 30):
SBLIVE POWER 25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Jan. 31, 2023
1. Garfield (17-0) - 3A
Metro Mountain Division is in the bag heading into the Bulldogs' regular season finale.
2. Federal Way (19-1) - 4A
Eagles have clinched at least a share of NPSL title and could take it outright with a win Thursday.
3. O'Dea (15-4) - 3A
Can the Fighting Irish topple Garfield in regular season final game or the postseason?
4. Mount Si (17-2) - 4A
Big win over Skyline two weeks ago and Wildcats have likely earned at least a share of league title.
5. Curtis (18-3) - 4A
Vikings could have a chance to avenge loss to Olympia this weekend in 4A SPSL tournament.
6. Mount Spokane (16-1) - 3A
A few more wins to close out the regular season and 3A/4A GSL title belongs to the Wildcats.
7. Olympia (18-3) - 4A
Watch out if Olympia gets another shot at Curtis again this weekend and is able to pull out a win again.
8. Gonzaga Prep (15-4) - 4A
Still in contention for 3A/4A GSL title, but Bullpups will need some help this week.
9. Bellevue (17-2) - 3A
Wolverines just one win away from a dominant, undefeated league run through 3A KingCo.
10. Gig Harbor (17-2) - 3A
Tides just missed out on part of the 3A SSC title, but still strong heading into postseason.
11. Tahoma (15-4) - 4A
Bears with a big win against Skyline last weekend that is sure to have important RPI implications.
12. Skyline (15-3) - 4A
Spartans, at minimum, will take a share of the KingCo Crest Division with a win over Eastlake this week.
13. Kentridge (15-4) - 4A
Chargers recorded some big wins in the regular season and could use more of that over the next month.
14. Eastside Catholic (12-7) - 3A
Close losses to Garfield and O'Dea showed Crusaders are plenty capable of hanging with state's best.
15. Auburn (15-5) - 3A
Nine-game winning streak since three straight losses and tough stretch of non-league opponents.
16. Nathan Hale (17-1) - 3A
Time is coming for Raiders to prove they're the real deal with Metro postseason tournament.
17. Richland (14-2) - 4A
Bombers control their own destiny for 3/4A MCC title with four regular season games left.
18. Woodinville (16-4) - 4A
Regular season ended with KingCo Crown Division title and the Falcons now await KingCo league tournament.
19. Pullman (16-0) - 2A
Look to almost be in a league of their own in 2A GSL, but circle the regular season finale against West Valley.
20. Lynden (16-2) - 2A
Up-and-down week for the Lions leaving Anacortes with a win, but later falling at home to Sehome.
21. Anacortes (15-2) - 2A
Seahawks were right there with Lynden to the end and a district tournament rematch looks likely.
22. Annie Wright (19-1) - 1A
Winners of 13 straight games, the Gators are on a roll and don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
23. Lynden Christian (17-2) - 1A
Lyncs have had a couple off-nights shooting the ball, but as tough as any team in 1A when they're on.
24. Arlington (16-2) - 3A
Can lock up share of 3A Wesco if Eagles continue pace they're on through end of regular season.
25. Mountlake Terrace (14-4) - 3A
Hawks are right there with Arlington as top teams in 3A Wesco and can also earn share of league title with a pair of wins this week.
