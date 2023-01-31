Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: New Providence Beats Brearley, 70-43, on Senior Night
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence boys basketball program honored its six 12th-graders on Senior Night, then went out and defeated Brearley, 70-43, on Wednesday night. Honored with members of their family in pre-game ceremonies were seniors Nolan Dorflinger, Luke Ondrejko, Sean Pallotto, Ethan Schumm, Mateo McCathern and Matt Smith.
Westfield Boy Scouts Win Senior Division of Klondike Derby
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The “Atomic Rubber Duckies” from Troop 73 in Westfield took first place in the Senior Division of this year’s annual Klondike Derby. The event involves teams of scouts racing each other with gear-laden sledges that their troops build. Although the sledges are built on skis, the lack of snow this year didn’t deter any of the teams that participated in the event on Saturday Jan. 28 in Watchung Reservation.
Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden
Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board.
HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Secaucus, Becton Edges Hasbrouck Heights, 5-2
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Wood-Ridge swept Secaucus, 7-0, in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Tuesday afternoon. Nico Altamura’s 167 led the way as the Blue Devils defeated Secaucus, 604-469 in the opening game. Altamura rolled a 169 in game two, while teammate Andrew Medina rolled a 168, as Wood-Ridge cruised to 578-515 victory.
Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University
A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and...
Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent
CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston...
Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24. Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall. A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury.
2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent
WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
Rutgers Gives Pikiell a One-Year Extension. How Does it Affect His Retention Bonuses?
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Rutgers men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell has received an additional one-year extension on top of the one he signed a year ago. This will keep Pikiell at Rutgers through the 2030-31 season, when he will be paid $4.25 million. Thursday’s announcement brings the total contract extension terms he agreed to last year to $30.8 million over the next eight years. According to NJ.com there will be two notable changes to the terms of the deal.
Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation
KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour
METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
Nutley High School Culinary Students Prepare Teachers' Lunch
Wednesday, the NHS culinary students prepared lunch for interested staff members. The meal - soup, sandwich and dessert - was so well-received that it will become a monthly option.
Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade
Having conducted the Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Newton for the 17 years before the pandemic, we are so pleased to hear that the St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Newton; with the Newton Fire Department being the new hosts of the parade. The Township of Newton...
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
Morris County-Based Local Theater Seeks Actors for Steel Magnolias
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County based local theater group, The Roxbury Arts Alliance, is seeking actors and off-stage production helpers for the dramatic comedy Steel Magnolias, its next in-house production, said play director Michael Schroeder. Auditions will be held on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5...
Sayreville Councilwoman’s Neighbors Stunned, Scared at Her Death
SAYREVILLE, NJ — The La Mer housing development is ordinarily a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return from work at the end of a long day, pull their cars into a garage, and don't reappear again until the next morning. However, on the night of Feb....
Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care®
Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award. South Orange – Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange is pleased to announce that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care–Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Homewatch CareGivers is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program for 9 years in a row.
TAPinto January: Kenilworth's Top 5
KENILWORTH, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are the top five stories of January according to Google analytics in case you missed any of them. 2. Plans for Cannabis Retail Store on Route 22 Get Approval by Board of Adjustment.
