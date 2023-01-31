ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

Boys Basketball: New Providence Beats Brearley, 70-43, on Senior Night

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- The New Providence boys basketball program honored its six 12th-graders on Senior Night, then went out and defeated Brearley, 70-43, on Wednesday night. Honored with members of their family in pre-game ceremonies were seniors Nolan Dorflinger, Luke Ondrejko, Sean Pallotto, Ethan Schumm, Mateo McCathern and Matt Smith.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
tapinto.net

Westfield Boy Scouts Win Senior Division of Klondike Derby

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The “Atomic Rubber Duckies” from Troop 73 in Westfield took first place in the Senior Division of this year’s annual Klondike Derby. The event involves teams of scouts racing each other with gear-laden sledges that their troops build. Although the sledges are built on skis, the lack of snow this year didn’t deter any of the teams that participated in the event on Saturday Jan. 28 in Watchung Reservation.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Union Catholic Girls Wins 9th Straight Title, Wischusen and Kaiser Smash Records at Union County T&F Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Union Catholic girls continued their remarkable reign of supremacy with the greatest performance in meet history as the Vikings rang up a meet record 122.50 points on the way to a ninth straight title. Also, Jimmy Wischusen and Courtney Kaiser smashed records at Sunday's Union County Track and Field Championships at the Bennett Center.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights' Kroncke and Reyngoudt Sign Letters of Intent

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – It was Signing Day at Hasbrouck Heights High School as Ella Reyngoudt and Natalie Kroncke signed their respective National Letters of Intent to attend and play in college in 2023-24. Reyngoudt will be playing soccer for Drew University in the fall. A three-time Second Team All Division selection for Hasbrouck Heights, Reyngoudt returned to the Lady Aviators lineup after missing all of 2021 with an injury.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
tapinto.net

2023 National Signing Day in Warren: Four WHRHS Students Sign D1 Letters of Intent

WARREN, NJ - Four Watchung Hills Regional High School athletes upgraded their status from recruit to official signees to the college/university of their choice on Wednesday. “Today is a great day to be a Warrior!” said WHRHS Director of Athletics Derek England. “These student-athletes are great examples to our community of how hard work, perseverance, and some skill can pay dividends. I’m sure they’ll continue to do great things at the next level. Furthermore their parents and coaches should be commended on a job well done….Go Warriors!”
WARREN, NJ
tapinto.net

Rutgers Gives Pikiell a One-Year Extension. How Does it Affect His Retention Bonuses?

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - Rutgers men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell has received an additional one-year extension on top of the one he signed a year ago. This will keep Pikiell at Rutgers through the 2030-31 season, when he will be paid $4.25 million. Thursday’s announcement brings the total contract extension terms he agreed to last year to $30.8 million over the next eight years. According to NJ.com there will be two notable changes to the terms of the deal.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
tapinto.net

Kenilworth’s Twin Kicks Karate Holds Graduation

KENILWORTH, NJ - Twin Kicks Karate recently held a graduation this past Friday, Jan 27, to celebrate the students that were ready to advance to the next belt level. At the Twin Kicks studio students are tested towards the end of month on forms, self-defense, and sparring. The attendance of each graduation is based on the number of students that are ready to advance. This past graduation there were approximately 28 students.
KENILWORTH, NJ
tapinto.net

Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
KENILWORTH, NJ
tapinto.net

Middlesex County Democratic Organization Chairman Kevin McCabe on the Death of Councilwoman Eunice Dwomfour

METUCHEN, NJ -- Middlesex County Democratic Chairman Kevin P. McCabe issued the following statement regarding the death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. I ask everyone to take a moment and remember the Councilwoman and keep her and her family in our prayers. This and other acts of violence have to end. And it must begin with each of us. We should take this moment to be mindful of our neighbors, work together to keep our families safe, and treat each other with civility.”
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Having conducted the Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Newton for the 17 years before the pandemic, we are so pleased to hear that the St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Newton; with the Newton Fire Department being the new hosts of the parade. The Township of Newton...
NEWTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List

KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Morris County-Based Local Theater Seeks Actors for Steel Magnolias

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County based local theater group, The Roxbury Arts Alliance, is seeking actors and off-stage production helpers for the dramatic comedy Steel Magnolias, its next in-house production, said play director Michael Schroeder. Auditions will be held on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 5...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care®

Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange Receives 2023 Best of Home Care® – Leader in Experience Award. South Orange – Homewatch CareGivers of South Orange is pleased to announce that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care–Leader in Experience Award from HCP, the leading firm in experience management for home care. The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Homewatch CareGivers is recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program for 9 years in a row.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
tapinto.net

TAPinto January: Kenilworth's Top 5

KENILWORTH, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are the top five stories of January according to Google analytics in case you missed any of them. 2. Plans for Cannabis Retail Store on Route 22 Get Approval by Board of Adjustment.
KENILWORTH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy