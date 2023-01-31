Fulham CONFIRM Cedric Soares has joined on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Cedric Soares on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The club already had the maximum two players in on loan, but were able to bring in Cedric after making Shane Duffy's deal permanent.

Arsenal were keen to send Cedric out on loan given the fact he has been a surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Mikel Arteta has preferred playing Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu at the back for Arsenal.

Therefore, Cedric has made just one Premier League appearance this season, coming on as a substitute.

While his only start for the Gunners came during their Carabao Cup loss against Brighton in November 2022.

Speaking to Fulham's website about his arrival , the Portugal international said: 'I feel great. I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I'm really happy and pleased to be here.

'Me and my family are really, really happy for this move. It's a great move and I can't wait to start.'

Fulham Vice Chairman Tony Khan added: 'I'm excited to welcome Cédric Soares to Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season.

'Cedric has great experience against top competition, in international matches and in the Premier League. I'm pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Arsenal to bring him to Fulham, and I'm excited for Cédric to flourish under the great coaching of Marco Silva!

'We're very happy with the work that we've done in this window, and look forward to the rest of the season ahead!