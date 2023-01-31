ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Fitterer on Hiring Reich, Future at QB, Coaching Staff + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer discusses the hire of Frank Reich.

If Wilks had a legitimate shot at the job

"He had a legitimate shot, definitely. Like, you have to give respect for what he did for this team during the year. He did a heck of a job leading us. He's a great man. But when it came down to it, I'm not going to compare Frank to Steve or anyone else. Frank during the interview process really separated himself. The first time he came in, he was dialed in, laid out his plan. Then when he came back the second time, he took that plan and went deeper to a different level. That's what separated him. All the respect in the world for Steve. He did a great job for us."

If Reich's plan with the coaching staff played a big part in the decision

"The first time through he laid out probably three or four deep at each position. And then we interviewed him about a week later and he went back and contacted coaches again and got more confirmation. Then even added to this list and said, hey, if we do this - what if we go to a passing specialist here...he went to a whole different level. Then just outside of just the coaching staff, it went to engagement, development, how to build a culture. So, there was like a second level of thinking."

Taking a QB in the draft

"I think you've got to have conviction. If there's a guy in this class that you like, you got to go up and go get him. We're in a position now where we have a defense, we have an offensive line. We built around this for this opportunity. So if you have conviction, go get him. If not, you don't want to force it. You don't want to take a player and pass on a really good player, that might set you back. But you can't be afraid to take a shot if you believe that's the guy."

How much of the NFL rule changes always geared toward the offense played a factor in the process to hire an offensive coach

"We're looking for the right leader, the right culture builder, and really, the right guy for the team. And then off of that, there are different aspects that if you want to go offense, there are some advantages to that. There are advantages to playing aggressively from the offensive side of the ball."

Reich's progress in forming the coaching staff

"I know he's made a ton of calls. He laid out a plan for us in the interview process. Some teams are still playing and a lot of times you have to get a coordinator in place first to see how it all shakes out but those calls are being made non-stop. We're putting in slips left and right for coaches and we'll see where it goes. I know he's got a good plan. If option 'A' doesn't work out, option 'B' is just as good."

If a veteran QB is even an option after recent moves didn't pan out

"I don't think you ever want to box yourself in and just say hey, we'll go strictly draft. I've always said that's kind of the proper way to do it. Draft and develop from a cost effective standpoint. But if we don't believe that guy is there this year, and we haven't even started the process, our scouts have. In an ideal world we would draft and develop."

