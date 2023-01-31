ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benedict Canyon Residents Seek Short-Term Rentals After Shooting

Residents of the quiet Benedict Canyon neighborhood were awaken by multiple gunshots fired in the early morning on Saturday.

There’s reports that seven people were shot, three of whom were killed outside a short-term rental on Ellison Drive.

"The three people killed, who were all women, were in a vehicle outside the home and the victims have been identified as Destiny Sims from Buckeye, Arizona, Nenah Davis from Chicago, and Iyana Hutton," according to ABC News .

Now, residents are demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate short-term rentals due to the increasing cases of randoms in the area and violence.

The Benedict Canyon homeowners association said this was the third time homicides have occurred at short-term rentals in their neighborhood in the past two-and-a-half years.

Hutton's mother spoke out to WLS-TV , in Chicago, that her daughter was visiting L.A. with Davis, her best friend, to attend an album release party for a rapper.

Hutton was an up-and-coming rap artist herself, according to her mom, and how excited she was to visit L.A.

Meanwhile, the suspects remain on the run. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department .

