FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America
There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Unsuspecting Boise Deli Counter May Serve The City’s Best Lunch
If you were to survey a group of random Boise residents about the best place to grab lunch, you would get a whole lot of different answers. Of course, there are common places you might hear a time or two and perhaps a spot with a great lunch special. We...
Ordering in? Here’s the #1 Best Takeout Restaurant in Boise
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and sometimes you might not want to cook either. In fact, you might now enjoy cooking or you might find it hard to fit into your schedule etc. That’s literally me every day. Fortunately, we live...
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
Boise River system reservoirs above average
BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
This Boise Brewery Was Just Named The Absolute Best in Idaho
We have some great places in Idaho and the Treasure Valley to grab a beer. According to Far and Wide who just did a nationwide look into each state's best brewery, we have a pretty great one downtown that also does a lot for the community. Something extra special about...
Finally! A Simple Way To Teach People How “Boise” Is Pronounced
The fact that this article even had to be written proves the point that, yes, many people require some pointers when it comes to properly pronouncing "Boise." It's just...Boise. This shouldn't be difficult. Boise, Idaho. People have been saying that since 1864, which means it's been said incorrectly for over 58,000 days. It's so bad we actually did the math.
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie May Be Missing in Boise This Year
It’s that time of the year when your adorable little “dealer” is hitting you up, asking if you’d like to buy some Girl Scout Cookies. If you’ve already looked at your scout’s order form or website, you may be panicking. Why is your favorite cookie NOT listed?!
Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
KTVB
Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats
BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
boisestatepublicradio.org
New investigation reveals more details leading up to Boise Towne Square Mall shooting
The shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall in 2021 caused shock and anger in the Treasure Valley after Jacob Bergquist shot and killed two people, including a security guard. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing at Boise police. A new investigative report from the Idaho...
