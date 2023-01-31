ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]

We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise River system reservoirs above average

BOISE, Idaho — We still have about two months of the winter season left. But, once temperatures start to get warmer, outdoor activities become top of mind, including being on the water. Right now, reservoir levels in the Boise River system are sitting above average at 108%, according to...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Finally! A Simple Way To Teach People How “Boise” Is Pronounced

The fact that this article even had to be written proves the point that, yes, many people require some pointers when it comes to properly pronouncing "Boise." It's just...Boise. This shouldn't be difficult. Boise, Idaho. People have been saying that since 1864, which means it's been said incorrectly for over 58,000 days. It's so bad we actually did the math.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that Amazon exposed workers to unsafe conditions and ergonomic hazards at three warehouses, including the one in Nampa. At all the locations, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found workers...
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Idaho welcomes 130 shelter dogs and cats

BOISE, Idaho — Approximately 130 adoptable dogs and cats arrived in Boise Monday, a pit stop to their eventual forever homes. Over one hundred at-risk pets from the New Orleans area flew into Boise Airport (BOI) Monday morning, where they were then delivered to shelters in Idaho and Washington.
