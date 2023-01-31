ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

100 Women Who Care supports homeless teen girls

A local nonprofit that shelters, mentors, and guides teenage girls forced to run away from the most harrowing experiences imaginable received over $16,000 to further its mission Thursday night. 100 Women Who Care held its first quarterly fundraising event of 2023 in the St. Petersburg Women’s Club’s historic ballroom. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
observernews.net

Medical service provider comes to your home

If you need nonemergency medical care and can’t get in to see a physician, advanced practice registered nurse Ashley Raley, of Express Provider Services, can help. Raley offers on-call, at-home medical care for people of all ages and online telemedicine consultations. “My services are similar [to] what you would...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

DRC supports increased density for housing

The city is moving one step closer to allowing the development of quadruplexes on certain lots as part of an effort to combat St. Petersburg’s housing needs by increasing density. This week, the St. Petersburg Development Review Commission approved an application for Neighborhood Suburban Multi-family (NSM-1), Corridor Residential Traditional...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her baby

A young mother in her twenties was found dead in a residential street of Tampa, Florida, according to authorities. The tragic event occurred on a night in the neighborh. ood and the woman was lying near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Elected officials help with Habitat’s 800th home

Local government leaders traded in their formal wear for hard hats and paint-stained T-shirts as they received an intimate look at how a local organization is addressing the affordable housing crisis. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties hosted a unique volunteer build day Friday as 25 elected...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Fit2Run to relocate in city; The Metro sells

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The South Florida-based Kolter Group is planning to build a 14-story hotel at the site home to retailer Fit2Run, at 232 and 256 2nd St. N.; the retailer, however, isn’t saying goodbye to St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Store Manager Colten Poe...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

