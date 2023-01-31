All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO