ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1/31/23: American Black Journal – Detroit’s Black churches champion education, Church of the Messiah honors first responders

onedetroitpbs.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onedetroitpbs.org

2/02/23: One Detroit – Local AAPI community vigil, Tyre Nichols death, Black History Month, Sculptor Austen Brantley, One Detroit Weekend

Metro Detroit Asian American community holds local vigil for Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay victims. In the days after two back-to-back mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California, that killed a combined 18 Chinese, Asian American and Hispanic people and critically injured one other, several members of Michigan’s Asian American community gathered in Madison Heights, Michigan to hold a local vigil for the victims and those in the community affected by the tragedy.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Sculptor Austen Brantley discusses solo exhibit ‘Musé,’ being tapped for Michigan Black history projects

Growing up, Detroit-based sculptor Austen Brantley wanted to play football more than anything else. That was until one day when he found his voice in ceramics class and in creating sculptures out of clay. Now, he’s creating solo exhibitions of his work, like his latest exhibit “Musé” at the Carr Center Gallery in Midtown through Feb. 25, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Stones telling stories: The role beads have played in Black history

In tribute to Black History month, CBS News Detroit is honoring people right here in the metro area who are not only honoring Black History, but also creating it for future generations. Whether brass, cooper, glass, stone, or bone, Olayami Dabls, the owner of the MBAD Bead Gallery in Detroit, knows a thing or two about beads."Beads still are and were extremely important," said Dabls.Having worked as an African American historian for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for 15 years, Dabls learned that in Black culture, there's a story behind the stones."There is so much information hidden...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

One Detroit Weekend: February 3, 2023

Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? One Detroit contributors Peter Whorf and Cecelia Sharpe, of WRCJ 90.9 FM, take a look at what Detroit and other metro cities have on tap for the Feb. 3 weekend and into next week with One Detroit’s newest segment, “One Detroit Weekend.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands

It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy