1/31/23: American Black Journal – Detroit’s Black churches champion education, Church of the Messiah honors first responders

In tribute to Black History month, CBS News Detroit is honoring people right here in the metro area who are not only honoring Black History, but also creating it for future generations. Whether brass, cooper, glass, stone, or bone, Olayami Dabls, the owner of the MBAD Bead Gallery in Detroit, knows a thing or two about beads."Beads still are and were extremely important," said Dabls.Having worked as an African American historian for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for 15 years, Dabls learned that in Black culture, there's a story behind the stones."There is so much information hidden...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO