1/31/23: American Black Journal – Detroit’s Black churches champion education, Church of the Messiah honors first responders

Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
onedetroitpbs.org
2/02/23: One Detroit – Local AAPI community vigil, Tyre Nichols death, Black History Month, Sculptor Austen Brantley, One Detroit Weekend
Metro Detroit Asian American community holds local vigil for Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay victims. In the days after two back-to-back mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California, that killed a combined 18 Chinese, Asian American and Hispanic people and critically injured one other, several members of Michigan’s Asian American community gathered in Madison Heights, Michigan to hold a local vigil for the victims and those in the community affected by the tragedy.
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
onedetroitpbs.org
Gen X: Picking up the Slack in an Evolving Workforce | Future of Work Town Hall
They’re not the silent generation. Hidden from the spotlight until now, Gen Xers (born between 1965 and 1981) have quietly become the next generation of workforce leaders, rising to C-suite level positions, as they take on new roles and talk about hiring for positions that don’t exist yet.
onedetroitpbs.org
Sculptor Austen Brantley discusses solo exhibit ‘Musé,’ being tapped for Michigan Black history projects
Growing up, Detroit-based sculptor Austen Brantley wanted to play football more than anything else. That was until one day when he found his voice in ceramics class and in creating sculptures out of clay. Now, he’s creating solo exhibitions of his work, like his latest exhibit “Musé” at the Carr Center Gallery in Midtown through Feb. 25, 2023.
Black Men Of Detroit’s New Era Community Are Prioritizing The Safety Of Black Women ‘After Dark’
Celebrities including Amara La Negra, Crystal Smith and Eudoxie Bridges showed love to the community group on social media.
Detroit Council President Sheffield to advocate duty-to-intervene ordinance following Tyre Nichols death
Cariol’s Law obligate officers to stop police brutality
Stones telling stories: The role beads have played in Black history
In tribute to Black History month, CBS News Detroit is honoring people right here in the metro area who are not only honoring Black History, but also creating it for future generations. Whether brass, cooper, glass, stone, or bone, Olayami Dabls, the owner of the MBAD Bead Gallery in Detroit, knows a thing or two about beads."Beads still are and were extremely important," said Dabls.Having worked as an African American historian for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for 15 years, Dabls learned that in Black culture, there's a story behind the stones."There is so much information hidden...
Missing rappers and their friend found dead in Highland Park: What happened, and what's next?
On January 21, aspiring rappers Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and their friend Montoya Givens disappeared after their gig in Detroit was cancelled. Nearly two weeks later, their bodies were discovered in a vacant apartment building in Highland Park.
onedetroitpbs.org
One Detroit Weekend: February 3, 2023
Are you looking for some arts, culture, music and family-friendly fun to experience in Southeast Michigan this weekend? One Detroit contributors Peter Whorf and Cecelia Sharpe, of WRCJ 90.9 FM, take a look at what Detroit and other metro cities have on tap for the Feb. 3 weekend and into next week with One Detroit’s newest segment, “One Detroit Weekend.”
Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified
Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. UPDATE:Bodies identified, mystery persists in death of Michigan rappers, friend Family members...
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
michiganchronicle.com
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback
Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
Ethics complaint alleges improper hiring of Detroit paratransit leader
A top Detroit transportation official ‘abused his authority,’ the complainant alleges
Local woman remembers families who crossed Detroit River to escape slavery
The Detroit River was coined the Fluid Frontier for freedom seekers in the final stretch of the Underground Railroad, escaping from the states to Canada.
Detroit’s Landmark GAR Building Acquired by Barbat Holdings
Barbat Holdings in West Bloomfield Township has acquired the historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building located at 1942 Grand River Ave. in downtown Detroit. The sale price was […] The post Detroit’s Landmark GAR Building Acquired by Barbat Holdings appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
