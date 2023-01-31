ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Reservoir operators take measures after days of rain

JACKSON, Miss. — There is a lot of water coming out of the spillway gates and operators are planning on releasing much more in the coming days. The Reservoir spillway gates are churning out 16,000 cubic feet of water per second. Which is equivalent to the size of a football field, spilling out every two seconds.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful forecast for Sunday! Spring-like conditions for Monday and Tuesday, and more rain returns Wednesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday Morning. A cold start to our Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and seeing light frost. Conditions will be mostly sunny, and warmer today. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be above average in the middle to upper 60s as high clouds pass overhead. By Sunday, we should peak in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO

PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a Simpson County crash on Sunday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that at 4:37 a.m. Leah Camper, 61, was driving in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road. According to MHP, Camper was traveling northbound...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy