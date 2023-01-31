Read full article on original website
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Mississippi scientist receives national Researcher of the Year honors for groundbreaking work
A Mississippi scientist’s groundbreaking work with COVID-19 and the public health risks of the disease in the workplace has received national recognition and led to him being named Researcher of the Year for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Dr. Benjamin Trump, a Vicksburg research social scientist with...
WAPT
Reservoir operators take measures after days of rain
JACKSON, Miss. — There is a lot of water coming out of the spillway gates and operators are planning on releasing much more in the coming days. The Reservoir spillway gates are churning out 16,000 cubic feet of water per second. Which is equivalent to the size of a football field, spilling out every two seconds.
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful forecast for Sunday! Spring-like conditions for Monday and Tuesday, and more rain returns Wednesday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday Morning. A cold start to our Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and seeing light frost. Conditions will be mostly sunny, and warmer today. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be above average in the middle to upper 60s as high clouds pass overhead. By Sunday, we should peak in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!
Some Jackson neighborhoods overwhelmed by trash problem
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Driving down Hickory Drive in Jackson’s Ward 5 is a real wakeup call that the area needs help. “What happened here is we have two major thoroughfares that this road connects, and folks drive down this road. Easy dump and just keep going. Some of the residents have chosen to hoard. […]
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
WDAM-TV
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
WAPT
Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO
PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
worldanimalnews.com
More Than 170 Cats Have Been Rescued From Severe Neglect In Crystal Springs, Mississippi
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is assisting the City of Crystal Springs with the rescue of approximately 170 cats from an alleged large-scale neglect situation. Mississippi Animal Rescue League also assisted on-scene. Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one...
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
WAPT
Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
WLBT
Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.
WLBT
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a Simpson County crash on Sunday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says that at 4:37 a.m. Leah Camper, 61, was driving in a 2004 Lincoln Town Car on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road. According to MHP, Camper was traveling northbound...
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
