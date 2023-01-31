JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday Morning. A cold start to our Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and seeing light frost. Conditions will be mostly sunny, and warmer today. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be above average in the middle to upper 60s as high clouds pass overhead. By Sunday, we should peak in the middle 60s with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. All outdoor plans will be good to go for those planning to take advantage of the weather!

JACKSON, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO