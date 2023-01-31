ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC



106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
860wacb.com

Conover Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker

Conover Police Officers arrested 28-year old Darschae Jamahl Nichols of Claremont on Thursday. He’s charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $300,000 with a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, February 6th in Newton.
CONOVER, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
WLOS.com

Man charged after road rage, shooting incident in Woodfin

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Woodfin police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle. Erick Antonio Reyes-Romero was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Investigators said the incident...
WOODFIN, NC
WLOS.com

4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
LEICESTER, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation into Rebecca Elizabeth Whitesides for large-scale drug trafficking in Rutherford County and South Carolina. On Jan....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial

We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC



