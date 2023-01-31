Read full article on original website
Grandfather, mother in custody following deadly house fire in Rutherford Co.
A grandfather and mother charged in the death of two children in a house fire are now in custody in Rutherford County.
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
foxwilmington.com
Mother, grandfather arrested in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County were arrested. On Monday, they were indicted by a grand jury. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway...
WLOS.com
Mother turns herself in, grandfather arrested in case of house fire deaths of 2 children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two days after a Rutherford County woman and her father were indicted in the deaths of two young children who died in a house fire, the man has been arrested and served with his indictments, officials said. The children's mother turned herself in the following day.
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Harris Street. Deputies said the Henderson County Drug Task Force responded with the Henderson County SWAT Team on Wednesday,...
Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed K9 after standoff in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office says
A man was shot and killed by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Mother Wants Answers Following Release Of CMPD Body Camera Video Showing Man’s Encounter With Police
CHARLOTTE — A local mother is searching for answers and justice after her beloved son died in CMPD custody 8 months ago. The mother of Jovontay Williams watched the body cam video CMPD released. It shows the encounter between Williams, CMPD Officers and first responders last June. According to...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Victim in murder-suicide identified
The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
860wacb.com
Conover Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
Conover Police Officers arrested 28-year old Darschae Jamahl Nichols of Claremont on Thursday. He’s charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $300,000 with a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, February 6th in Newton.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
WLOS.com
Man charged after road rage, shooting incident in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Woodfin police said a road rage incident led to shots being fired into a vehicle. Erick Antonio Reyes-Romero was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Investigators said the incident...
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges after reports he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. MORE HEADLINES. The victim's mother says her...
WLOS.com
4-year-old found living in house where 41 dogs, other animals seized, warrants show
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A profile is emerging for the Leicester woman accused of hoarding 41 dogs and starving a horse to death on her property. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers with the Animal Services Unit served a search warrant at 138 Tall Tree Lane on the morning of Jan. 31, 2023. About a dozen American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) members spent about eight hours removing the animals from the property and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
counton2.com
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation into Rebecca Elizabeth Whitesides for large-scale drug trafficking in Rutherford County and South Carolina. On Jan....
FOX Carolina
Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
2 dead in Greenville Co. home ruled murder-suicide
Two people found dead at a Greenville County home died in a murder-suicide, according to the coroner's office.
FOX Carolina
Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial
We now know the name of both people found dead in Simpsonville. Greer Police made another arrest in a break-in turned shooting. There was another video presented in court today. Cultural Exchange Reopening. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Greenville museum dedicated to preserving the contributions of African Americans was...
