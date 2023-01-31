Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
onedetroitpbs.org
2/02/23: One Detroit – Local AAPI community vigil, Tyre Nichols death, Black History Month, Sculptor Austen Brantley, One Detroit Weekend
Metro Detroit Asian American community holds local vigil for Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay victims. In the days after two back-to-back mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California, that killed a combined 18 Chinese, Asian American and Hispanic people and critically injured one other, several members of Michigan’s Asian American community gathered in Madison Heights, Michigan to hold a local vigil for the victims and those in the community affected by the tragedy.
Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard
Reading Time: 5 minutes A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street. “We’re desperate,” ... The post Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard appeared first on Planet Detroit. Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard was first posted on February 2, 2023 at 5:13 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Detroit's Martin Luther King high school
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District said on Friday that a student at Martin Luther King senior high school was found carrying a gun inside the school. According to a statement from the school district, a parent and teacher both contacted the school's administration about information...
MSP installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Detroit Council President Sheffield to advocate duty-to-intervene ordinance following Tyre Nichols death
Cariol’s Law obligate officers to stop police brutality
fox2detroit.com
Detroit pot delivery drivers targeted amid rise in robberies, carjackings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Drivers could have up to $5,000 of marijuana products with them when they’re making deliveries –and that can make them targets of robberies. Ripped off, roughed up and even carjacked - that’s what’s been happening to your neighborhood reefer delivery driver. The...
onedetroitpbs.org
Tyre Nichols death: A roundtable about race, police reform and mental health
Featured Image provided by Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press. The recent death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man killed by five Black Memphis Police officers, has sparked another wave of nationwide protests and demonstrations against police brutality in cities across the U.S., including the majority-Black city of Detroit. Nichols...
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
onedetroitpbs.org
Gen X: Picking up the Slack in an Evolving Workforce | Future of Work Town Hall
They’re not the silent generation. Hidden from the spotlight until now, Gen Xers (born between 1965 and 1981) have quietly become the next generation of workforce leaders, rising to C-suite level positions, as they take on new roles and talk about hiring for positions that don’t exist yet.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries offers shelter, hope for the homeless
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Frigid temperatures can be dangerous for those without a roof over their head, but there are some places to wait out the deep freeze. Alonzo Martin has been homeless for the past two months, but with every step he takes - he walks with faith. "Today...
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 3 killed in Detroit car crash, family needs help
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local family is asking for help to lay their loved one to rest after a mother of three was killed in a crash. Rachel Adams died in a crash on Junction near Michigan Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21. The 33-year-old leaves behind three children ages 14, 6 and 4 years old.
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side.
Sisters celebrate success of Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary in Detroit
A Black woman-owned dispensary is among the first equity applicants to begin selling adult-use marijuana within Detroit city limits.
fox2detroit.com
Leaking fire hydrant freezes over Detroit neighborhood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A leaking fire hydrant is getting repaired after the water froze, creating an issue for a west side Detroit neighborhood. "My daughter was stuck out here, it's 6 in the morning. I couldn’t get to work. My daughter couldn’t get the children to school," Torrea Williams said. "Her tires were literally frozen in inches of ice."
michiganchronicle.com
Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback
Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
