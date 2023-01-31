TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good. The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media. Unlike last winter, though, the most successful quarterback in league history, as well as one of the greatest athletes in team sports, said his decision was final. “Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO