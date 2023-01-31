Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Sports world reacts to legendary quarterback's announcement
After 23 seasons of NFL football, seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, totaling the most passing touchdowns (649) and the passing yards in NFL history (89,214), and an incalculable impact on the sport of football, Tom Brady is calling to career. The only NFL player to win a championship in three different decades officially announced his retirement from the football via his social media pages on Wednesday morning. This is his second retirement announcement in the last 365 days as he originally called it a career on Feb. 1 a year ago. However, this one seems like it is for good.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News
“Thank you again, Tom Brady,” the team wrote alongside a retweet of last year’s congratulations message Tom Brady got a subdued-yet-hilarious response to his retirement announcement yesterday from his former team, the New England Patriots. The quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs, announced his second retirement from football on Wednesday morning — exactly a year after announcing his first. In response to Brady calling it quits "for real," the Patriots were quick to post a congratulations message on Twitter. But instead of creating...
Tom Brady retirement: What’s next for QB after NFL career?
Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. Here’s what’s next for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. On Wednesday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 years in the league. This is one year after he initially retired from the game following the Buccaneers’ Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, Brady unretired approximately one month later to return for another season with Tampa Bay. But after going 8-9 in the regular season and getting eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.
Tom Brady retires at 45, insisting this time it's 'for good'
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good. The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media. Unlike last winter, though, the most successful quarterback in league history, as well as one of the greatest athletes in team sports, said his decision was final. “Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”
NBC Sports
4-time champ Gronkowski predicts Eagles Super Bowl LVII win
The Super Bowl LVII predictions are starting to come in, and at least one former NFL great thinks the Eagles will take the Lombardi Trophy. Rob Gronkowski, former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end and 4-time Super Bowl Champ, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday and was put on the spot by the host, asking for his prediction for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona in 12 days.
SB Nation
Drew Brees: too short, too injured … Super Bowl MVP
We know Drew Brees because he’s famous for being very very good at football. His numbers are gaudy (80,358 career passing yards; 571 career TD passes), he’s been to the Pro Bowl a baker’s dozen times and was Super Bowl MVP in 2010. So, since we know...
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games
Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
theScore
Super Bowl LVII betting: The 5 props you may need to bet now
A truly good bet won't last long. While there are loads of options for your recreational betting dollar ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the longer the market is available, the more time there is for big-time bettors to find inefficient lines and prices. If we bet anything early, it's because we suspect the line will change between now and the start of the game.
Mike Francesca on 'First Take': Tom Brady's Not the Greatest Regular Season or Super Bowl Quarterback
Mike Francesca on Tom Brady's greatness.
Yardbarker
Finally! Rams' Nemesis Tom Brady Retires 'For Good'
Long-time Los Angeles Rams adversary Tom Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 23-season NFL career. While Brady's announcement came a year to the day of a previous declaration, there is a true sense of finality this time around, with Brady claiming in his morning announcement that he is leaving the game "for good."
Tom Brady quits the NFL, this time ‘for good’
Tom Brady, the most decorated player in the history of the National Football League, has retired — this time “for good.”. The player who won a league record seven Super Bowls — and who holds an astonishing number of other NFL records — made the emotional announcement at an undisclosed beach on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
CBS Sports
10 biggest questions of the NFL offseason, plus five early bold predictions for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. The Super Bowl countdown is officially on. Super Bowl LVII is just 12 days away, which means we're going to spend 12,000 words today breaking down the game. Actually, it turns out that 12,000 words is a lot, so we're going to go with a slightly lower number.
Patriots Salary Cap Benefit? NFL Sets 2023 Spending Ceiling
The Patriots are expected to be among the NFL's best-situated teams when it comes to financial flexibility and draft capital.
