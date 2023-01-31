who wants to hear from this traitor anyway. now there are reports that John Roberts wife is peddling favors and the hand maidens husband is doing law in Washington suddenly. what a joke these justices are
Just legalize it already. Alcohol is way worse for the body and mind and causes way more deaths than cannabis ever has.
been screaming this for years! the biggest catch 22 in the legal system... Federal agents can arrest you in states were Marijuana is legal, makes absolutely no sense, and yet allows the federal government to ignore states sovereignty. This whole thing needs to go back to Supreme Court and straightened out because many states have legalized Marijuana while the federal government still deems it illegal on paper but turns a blind eye, exactly like the people illegally crossing the border wherever they can instead of designated entry points!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Comments / 52